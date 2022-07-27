Shopping malls: is there room to increase rent? Itaú thinks so

After a first half of strong sales rebound, many investors have questioned the malls’ ability to continue growing at the same pace – a worrying warning sign because it would limit further rent increases.

Itaú BBA disagrees with this reading and believes that “there is still significant room for further increases”, despite the same-store rents “juicy” reported in the last quarter.

For the bank, rents may continue to rise at a pace of 50% compared to 2019, even if the sector’s sales slow down during the second half of the year.

There are two motives behind the conviction.

In the first quarter, the average rent per square meter increased by 37% compared to the same period in 2019. At the same time, the IGP-DI, the benchmark for readjustments, it increased 62%. In other words, there is still room for more transfers just to correct accumulated inflation.

In addition, malls have a high occupancy rate of over 95%, which gives them bargaining power.

For the bank, the increase in the cost of occupancy would not be a problem for tenants. Even with a full pass-through of the inflation accumulated in the period and a conservative sales growth, the efficiency gains and the operational leverage of the tenants would allow them to absorb the new increases.

“The good dynamics of occupancy costs and tenants’ finances make room for further increases,” wrote analyst Daniel Gasparete. “In this case, [os shoppings com] Dominant portfolios could leverage their significant bargaining power to mark their contracts in the market.”

Gasparete has a buy recommendation for all securities in the sector, but its top pick is Multiplan.

Despite operational improvements, mall shares never returned to pre-pandemic levels.