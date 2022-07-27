‘Sleeping’ black hole detected outside the Milky Way

Phenomenon, discovered by scientists, is considered one of the most extraordinary in astronomy

Print released by the European Observatory shows the binary system, composed of a black hole and a star



Experts from international entities have recently detected a “sleeping” black hole outside the Milky Way. According to scientists, the phenomenon is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud and is considered one of the most extraordinary in astronomy. After six years of studies, using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), the National Observatory explained that this is the “first sleeping stellar-mass black hole to be detected outside our galaxy”. The agency treats the case as special in that the black hole does not receive matter from a companion star. The black hole and the star form a binary system. The black hole encounter came after a team of scientists observed nearly 1,000 massive stars in the Tarantula Nebula region, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, in search of one that had a black hole as a companion.