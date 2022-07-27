Smiles has tickets with up to 30% discount and sections in Europe starting at 3,500 miles plus taxes





As part of its Orange Week promotions, Smiles today launched a series of promotional fares where, among others, it is possible to find tickets in Europe from 3,500 miles plus fees the snippet.

Promotional excerpts

Some examples of promotional snippets, from for Diamond or Smiles Club customers, to which the applicable fees must be added are:

Seattle – Vancouver: 3,500 miles

Madrid – Barcelona: 3,500 miles

New York – Boston: 3,500 miles

Madrid – Porto: 3,500 miles

São Paulo – Navegantes: 4,900 miles

Brasília – Belo Horizonte: 4,900 miles

Brasília – São Paulo: 5,300 miles

Curitiba – São Paulo: 5,600 miles

Araçatuba – São Paulo: 8,400 miles

Salvador – Brasilia: 10,700 miles

Recife – Rio de Janeiro: 12,000 miles

São Paulo – Maceio: 16,800 miles

how to book

Click on this link to access the promotion page. Choose destination, origin and travel date. Make your broadcast.

Promotion Details

Reservations must be made by 10:00 am on August 1, 2022.

All fees applicable by the airline must be added to the mileage values.

Issues respect the tariff rules of the chosen company, so some tickets may not be subject to cancellation once issued.

When researching your destinations, be sure to consider the fees charged.

Take note

As you will see when you consult the promotion page, there are many segments on sale including intercontinental flights. It is essential to know your cost of generating miles to know if the promotion makes sense for you.

Also, be sure to compare the cost in miles with the value of a ticket purchased directly on the website of the airline that will operate the flight of your choice.

Heads up

This article does not constitute a recommendation for you to purchase products or services sold by the parties involved, and is for informational purposes only.

Carefully read the campaign regulation and understand its limitations and conditions of participation.

Compare prices both with the regular website of the provider of the service or product you are purchasing, and with competitors.

The promotion is good, but it might not be good for you. Think about it!

To know more

To know more

In this link you can check other promotions to accumulate points that we have recently published on our website.

