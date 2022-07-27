Soja Complex: Tuesday of good highs for grain, bran and oil on the…

New highs are recorded for the soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Tuesday (26). Close to 8:20 am (GMT) futures for the commodity were up between 19 and 22 points, with August at $14.95 and November at $13.67 a bushel.

The market is feeling the impact of a further worsening in US soybean and corn crops in the US reported yesterday by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and therefore remains very attentive to the weather in the Corn Belt.

For the oilseed, the department took the index of good or excellent to 59%, against 61% the previous week. The market expected a reduction to 60%. A year ago, the number was 58%. The report also shows 30% of the fields in good standing and 11% in bad or very bad condition. Last week, those figures were 29% and 10%.

The bulletin also pointed out that 64% of soybean crops are in the flowering phase in the US, against 48% in the previous week, 74% in 2021 and 69% in the last five years. 14% of the fields are already forming pods, against 6% the previous week, 21% last year and 19% on average.

At the same time, attention was paid to Argentina and the limited sales by local producers, given the country’s current and chaotic economic scenario. Such concerns drove bran up more than 4% in yesterday’s session, and gains continue into today’s morning, topping 1% among the most traded positions. The oil also rises, with more than 1% high, helping the grain advance.

Still on the radar of traders remains the movement in the macro scenario, with attention to the increasingly strong possibility of a recession and waiting for news from the Federal Reserve this Wednesday on US interest rates.