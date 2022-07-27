Somersault: Whale jumps out of the water and hits the fishing boat – News

A humpback whale nearly swallowed two women kayaking off a beach in San Luis Obispo, California. Assembly/R7

According to Fox 26 News, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were observing the aquatic mammals at the site, not far from the coast. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The pair were accompanied by other water sports practitioners. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

When the huge humpback suddenly emerged from the water… Bombed at HOUR 7! UFO hunter finds ‘creature with tentacles’ in photo from Mars Playback/Video/Daily Mail

…and launched the vessel into the air! ‘I thought, ‘I’m dead, I’m dead,” explains Liz, ‘I thought [a baleia] would fall on my face’ See also: Man falls into sidewalk hole and is almost devoured by rats Playback/Video/Daily Mail

‘The next thing I remember is being underwater’ Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Several people launched themselves towards the women. Luckily, none of them were injured after the incident. Worth the click: Dreadful! Doctors remove 20 live worms from patient’s eye Playback/Video/Daily Mail

‘We went back to the car and a bunch of fish came out of my shirt,’ says Liz. The whale’s only ‘victim’ was Julie’s car key, which ended up at the bottom of the sea Recently, another woman ended up in the hospital after being ‘run over’ by a whale. See below! Playback/FOX 26 News

The woman above suffered injuries comparable to those of a hit-and-run after being hit by a humpback whale. Read more! Family gets sick and can’t shower after rats invade Assembly/R7

According to 9News, Alicia Ramsey, 30, was snorkeling off the Australian coast of Exmouth, 1,264 km from the mainland, during a guided tour to watch whale sharks. Playback/Video/9News

However, a humpback accompanied by its calf approached the group carrying out the expedition. See also: Buffalo with lion on its back collides with vehicle to escape attack Playback/Video/9News

“The mother went into protection mode and put herself between us and the calf,” Alicia explained. Playback/Video/9News

It was at that moment that one of the animal’s fins emerged and hit the young woman as she returned to the water. Worth the click: Lynx and rattlesnake are caught in dramatic duel for life Playback/Video/9News

She says that she only realized the gravity of the attack when she returned to the boat. Alicia had fractured ribs and several scratches all over her body. Playback/Video/9News

The Australian was taken to hospital, where the doctor in charge of care compared the patient’s injuries to those caused by a collision with a car. Read more! Skunk rescued after sleeping in bowling pin replacement machine Playback/Video/9News

‘She was huge, immense’, recalls Alicia, ‘I looked at the water and I could only see a part of her’ A fisherman already caught a piece of ‘whale vomit’ worth R$ 1.1 million. Understand next! Playback/Video/9News

A fisherman from Orchid Island, Taiwan, brought to the surface a piece of ‘whale vomit’ worth US$ 200,000 – the equivalent of R$ 1.1 million See also: Panic in the park! Camel sits and crushes family car on safari Assembly/R7

According to the Liberty Times newspaper, the man, identified only by his surname Li, made the discovery in March, on a beach near the village where he lives. Reproduction/The Liberty Times

Intrigued by the sweet-smelling 4 kg stone, Li sent samples of the find to Kaohsiung National University, where they were analyzed by biological science professor Cheng Shi-Yie. Worth the click: real life Tom and Jerry! Cat and mouse become best friends Playback/Pexels

The tests confirmed the fisherman’s suspicion: the mysterious object is the very valuable ambergris, also known as ‘whale vomit’ or ‘floating gold’. Reproduction/CCBY/Peter Kaminski — 8/5/2006

The solid substance, formed in the intestines of sperm whales, is mainly used as a fixative in the production of perfumes. Read more! Top 100 Hour 7: Images for those who already realized that 1990 was 30 years ago Playback/Pexels

Currently, the price of ambergris on the international market is around US$ 50,000 per kilo — around R$ 280,000. Playback/Pexels

Professor Cheng classified the fisherman’s discovery as very rare and very valuable. See also: Rarity! Yellow ‘albino’ turtle rescued from lake in India Reproduction/The Liberty Times