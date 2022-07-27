Sonia Abrão detonates Fátima Bernardes after ‘controversial’ interview and releases the verb: “It was total white plate”

Sonia Abram is more than committed to expressing her controversial opinion on her show.”The afternoon is yours”. The presenter really speaks and has not called the negative repercussions. This Tuesday (26), Sonia commented on the interview with Fátima Bernardes on the program “Roda Viva” and made it clear that the questions asked by the journalists did not please her.

“That [Roda Vida] it was total white plate. People from the variety area, from the entertainment area, from the press that cover this sector, nobody was satisfied that none of them was called, they didn’t have a representative from press covering entertainmentwhich is absurd,” he said.

“Is it, people?”, he asked. Sonia Abram. “It was either her or the consultant. I think it was very white plate, because there were no questions like that. All that was left was to ask her hair tone, what dye she used, which was very beautiful even”, declared the journalist. Felipeh Campos.

ostentation

It is worth mentioning that also today, Sônia sent a message to the influencer, Jade Picon, after the former BBB showed some luxury items from the wardrobe. “Not to be boring, but stop, Jade. I don’t think it’s recommendable. Really enjoy, enjoy, it’s there, but focus on work. You can show the backstage of the recording, talk about the soap opera, show the text you are decorating, anything. But enough bragging!” she advised.