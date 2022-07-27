Sonia Abrão detonates Fátima Bernardes’s trip to Roda Viva: “Nobody conformed”

Sonia Abrão detonates Fátima Bernardes’ trip to the traditional Roda Viva on TV Cultura when commenting on the journalists chosen for the Saturday

Sonia Abram decided to give an opinion on the participation of Fátima Bernardes at the Live Wheel, from TV Cultura, which took place last Monday (26). Without mincing words, the journalist stressed how the interview was lukewarm, since several trained professionals were not called for the hearing.

“That [Roda Vida] it was total white plate. People from the variety area, from the entertainment area, from the press that cover this sector, no one was satisfied that none of them was called, they didn’t have a representative from the press that covers entertainment, which is absurd”said the presenter.

Felipeh Camposcolumnist for A Tarde É Sua, did not think twice and stabbed the Globo contractor, insinuating that she had handpicked the gifts in the attraction. “Of course, she chose it, for sure”mocked the journalist.

“Is it, people?” asked Sonia Abram. “It was either her or the adviser. I think it was very white plate, because there were no questions like that. All that was left was to ask her hair tone, what dye she used, which was very beautiful even”mocked the gossip.

SONIA ABRÃO DESIRES ANA MARIA BRAGA

Last Monday (25th), Sonia Abram stated that Ana Maria Braga lied when stating that he has a good relationship with the interpreter of Louro Mané. In an interview with Mouse Programthe journalist assured that, in fact, there is a disagreement between her and the replacement of the eternal Tom Veiga.

“I am telling the truth. My program is telling the truth. Our reporter is telling the truth. She was the one who lied, because it was convenient for her to do so. After all, the situation was very complicated, if she didn’t wipe the air, things could get more difficult“, she snapped.