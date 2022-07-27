Sonia Abrão returns to comment on the alleged fight between Ana Maria Braga and Louro Mané and, without mincing words, shoots: “She was the one who lied”

the presenter Sonia Abram rekindled a little fuss about an alleged fight that would have taken place between Ana Maria Braga and Louro Manéprogram mascot “More you”, substitute for Louro José. The journalist spoke about the subject again during her participation in the “Mouse Program”this Monday (25).

It so happens that the presenter of “The Afternoon Is Yours”, from RedeTV!, did not like being denied by the blonde during a morning edition of TV Globo: “I am telling the truth. My program is telling the truth. Our reporter is telling the truth. She was the one who lied, because it was convenient for her to do so. After all, the situation was very complicated, if she didn’t wipe the air, things could get more difficult“, Sonia snapped.

Then, Sonia said she understands her attitude, but does not accept it, because according to the presenter, it would be easier for Ana to speak the truth: “I think it would be much calmer to say ‘look people, it happened, I’m sorry, it was a moment of nervousness, the phase is difficult, every time I look at Louro…’, she even said that, but she didn’t go Honestly, it justifies it. But she is lying. We’re telling the truth”he added.

Understand

According to Alessandro Lo-Bianco, columnist for Sônia Abrão’s team, the TV Globo veteran would have made actor Fabio Caniatto, who plays Louro Mané, cry backstage at the “More you” while sharply criticizing his work on the show. “Ana would have been stressed and would have said in front of more than 30 people that he should have more professionalism and delicacy with the text. She suggested that he study more to make less mistakes.”, said the journalist at the time.

Ana Maria, in turn, commented on the matter indirectly: “It’s a shame, really, that people waste time and invent things that are not real and that affect people’s sensitivity. Here at Globo we have a thing called Fato ou Fake. I come here humbly to say that we love each other”, defended himself.