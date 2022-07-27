Sony Plans To Acquire Square Enix, For Eidos Montreal Co-Founder

From an interesting interview published by GamesIndustry with Stephane D’Astous, co-founder of Eidos Montreal, the possible Sony’s intention to acquire Square Enixonly with regard to Japanese division of the company.

The interview focuses mainly on the management of Square Enix’s western teams, namely Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, which D’Astous bluntly defines a “slow-motion train accident”, until the sale to Embracer Group. However, within this dissertation, details about Sony and Square Enix also emerge, which would confirm what has been around for some time.

According to D’Astous, the disastrous management of Western teams would be part of a pjapanese division sales project but without Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, something that could happen now that the western teams have been sold to Eidos Montreal.

According to the co-founder of Eidos, this sale would set the stage for the sale of Square Enix Japan to Sony.

“If I read between the lines, I’d say that Square Enix Japan hasn’t been as busy with Western teams as we initially expected,” explained D’Astous. “There were also a lot of rumors, amongst all these mergers and acquisitions activities, that Sony really wanted to have Square Enix as part of their family,” he added.

Then, in more detail: “I heard rumors that Sony was really interested in the Square Enix Tokyo, but not the rest of the publisher. So I think Matsuda-san created some kind of garage sale.” In short, in the view of the co-founder of Eidos Montreal, Sony’s intention from the beginning was to buy Square Enix, but without the western divisions, so that could materialize now that Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal were sold to Embracer Group.

Source