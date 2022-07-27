Sorocaba confirms first case of monkeypox | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to the state, the Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as smallpox and “It is important to point out that the current outbreak does not have the participation of monkeys in the transmission to humans”. Transmission occurs between people and the current outbreak has a prevalence of intimate and sexual contact transmission.

There are 614 in São Paulo, one in Araras, one in Bady Bassit, five in Barueri, three in Cajamar, seven in Campinas, two in Carapicuíba, three in Cotia, six in Diadema, three in Embu das Artes, one in Embu-Guaçu , one in Francisco Morato, one in Franco da Rocha, eight in Guarulhos, two in Indaiatuba, one in Itanhaém, four in Itapecerica da Serra, ten in Itapevi, two in Itaquaquecetuba, one in Itararé, one in Jacareí, one in Jandira, two in Jundiaí, one in Mauá, two in Mogi das Cruzes, eight in Osasco, one in Paulínia, one in Praia Grande, five in Ribeirão Preto, one in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, ten in Santo André, one in Santos, fifteen in São Bernardo do Campo, four in São Caetano do Sul, two in São Carlos, two in São José dos Campos, two in Sertãozinho, one in Sorocaba, one in Suzano, two in Taboão da Serra, one in Várzea Paulista and one in Vineyard.