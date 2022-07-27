Soy has a new day of good highs in Chicago and this Wednesday follows gains…

Soybean continues to rise this Wednesday (27) and has another session with double-digit highs among the most traded contracts. Close to 8:05 am (Brasilia time), prices rose between 14 and 27.50 points, taking August to US$15.60 and November to US$13.98 per bushel. This is the third consecutive trading session of the week with good gains.

The market remains supported by its fundamentals, especially soybean meal at this time. Argentina is going through a serious crisis, with producers holding back their sales of the oilseed in the face of a completely fragile economic situation and its very devalued currency. More than that, there is still the possibility of a reduction in crushing in Europe and problems with logistics in the US.

On Wednesday, however, oil also stands out and rises more than 3% on the CBOT.

The climate in the American Midwest also remains in focus. Some regions still need more consistent and regular rainfall for a better development of their crops.

On the other hand, however, traders are also waiting for the new data that arrives today from the US and the greatest expectation is about the Federal Reserve’s definition of the US interest rate, which may again affect the entire market from commodities.

