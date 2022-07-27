SpaceX and Amazon May Win New Satellite Internet Competitor; understand the dispute between companies | Innovation

A proposed merger between France’s Eutelsat and Britain’s OneWeb could lead to the creation of a new competitor for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon in the satellite internet market.

The plan to unite the two European companies was revealed on Monday (25). Eutelsat said it has a deal that has the potential to create a global leader in connectivity with OneWeb, but clarified that there are no guarantees that they will reach an agreement.

The merger could strengthen the companies in creating a ‘constellation’ of satellites in low earth orbit. The devices, which are closer to Earth than large satellites in geostationary orbit, are being used to bring internet to underserved areas.

Today, the race is led by SpaceX, which has sent more than 3,000 satellites into space via Starlink. Amazon, which works on Project Kuiper, plans to launch its first devices in the fourth quarter of 2022.

OneWeb has 428 satellites and plans to launch 648 in total, while Eutelsat has 36 satellites in operation.

2 of 5 ‘Constellation’ of satellites will occupy low Earth orbit and will be much closer to Earth than geostationary satellites — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1 ‘Constellation’ of satellites will occupy low earth orbit and will be much closer to Earth than geostationary satellites — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1

In addition to the negotiation between the two companies, the merger proposal may be closely monitored by some countries. This is because, among the main shareholders of Eutelsat, are the French state bank Bpifrance and the Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

OneWeb was saved from bankruptcy by the UK government and the Indian private bank Bharti Global, which joined forces to buy 50% of the company in 2020. According to a Reuters source, the British government would have veto power over the eventual company’s business. created with the merger.

“From an antitrust point of view, this deal is likely to come under heavy scrutiny and will likely also need political consensus from the UK and the European Union at a time when the UK is choosing a new prime minister,” said Credit Bank. Switzerland in a statement.

3 of 5 Eutelsat headquarters in Paris — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters Eutelsat headquarters in Paris — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Satellite internet has been around for years, but Musk, Bezos and others invest in another model of the service. Conventional providers use satellites in geostationary orbit, that is, they follow the Earth’s rotation and remain in the same region.

In the case of Starlink, OneWeb and the future Project Kuiper, the satellites are in low Earth orbit, closer to Earth. They are close to the International Space Station and the Hubble telescope.

With a shorter distance, the new satellites promise to lower latency, which indicates the time between the output of a data packet from your machine and the start of the response on the destination server. In both cases, the focus is on regions far from major centers.

‘Can you drink after the vaccine?’: the most asked question by Brazilians on Google since the beginning of the immunization campaign

Can 5G disrupt flights? Understand why airlines claim technology poses ‘risk’ in the US

Marcelo Zuffo, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and professor at the Department of Systems Engineering at Poli-USP, says that an advantage of satellite internet is that it takes connection where there are no other options available..

“You can offer infrastructure where the internet doesn’t reach, like on a ship in the middle of the ocean, in Antarctica or in the Amazon”, he says. “There are several business opportunities for remote regions.”

the company of Elon Musk expects to reach speeds of 1 Gb/s (gigabit per second) in the future. In the first quarter of 2022, the provider’s average download speed in the US was 90.55 Mb/saccording to a SpeedTest survey.

In the same period, ViaSat and HughesNet had an average download speed of 22.31 Mb/s and 22.19 Mb/s, while fixed broadband providers recorded an average of 144.22 Mb/s.

Starlink says on its website that users can count on “up to 20 ms (milliseconds) latency in most locations”, but the SpeedTest report indicated that the average was 43 ms in the US in Q3 2021.

Starlink’s latency is lower than that recorded in the US by traditional satellite internet companies HughesNet and Viasat, which were 724 ms and 628 ms, respectively. On the other hand, the latency of fixed broadband providers was 14 ms.

4 of 5 Launch of Starlink satellites at Kennedy Space Center, Florida (USA), on January 18, 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / SpaceX Launch of Starlink satellites at Kennedy Space Center, Florida (USA), on January 18, 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / SpaceX

To become a Starlink service customer, you must first buy a kit with antenna, router and cables that costs R$ 3,000. There is still one monthly fee of BRL 530plus a one-time fee of around R$1,500 and a monthly service fee of R$150.

Roberto Onody, a professor at the São Carlos Institute of Physics at USP, believes that the cost could be an obstacle for Starlink. “The downside is the price of equipment and subscription, this is a very important cons”, he says.

He also points out that Elon Musk’s company is likely to struggle to get customers in crowded cities.

“Nobody wants to change fiber optics for Starlink at the moment. It may be that in 5 or 6 years this will happen, but at the moment it doesn’t pay off”, he says.

Prices are likely to fall in the future, in Zuffo’s assessment. “These costs tend to decrease, today it’s a little inaccessible for the average citizen. But, if you’re on a farm and you don’t have access to the internet, it can be worth it”, he says.

How is the Amazon project?

According to Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from Bezos in July 2021, Project Kuiper is the company’s big bet. As with Starlink, the goal is to bring broadband to communities with little or no internet supply.

The company’s first two satellites, named KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.. “They allow us to test the communications and networking technology that will be used in our final satellite design,” the company said in November 2021.

Although Bezos owns the rocket company Blue Origin, the launch of the first satellites will be done with the RS1 rocket, created by ABL Space Systems. According to Amazon, the internet equipment will be taken out of orbit after the mission so as not to create space junk.

5 of 5 On December 27, 2021, Soyuz rocket was used to launch 36 more satellites from OneWeb, which has 394 equipment operating in space — Photo: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters On December 27, 2021, Soyuz rocket was used to launch 36 more satellites from OneWeb, which has 394 pieces of equipment operating in space — Photo: Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

See a record of the passage of Starlink satellites in Brasilia: