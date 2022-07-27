Sporting refuses proposal, but Palmeiras makes another move on Bruno Tabata

Palmeiras is active in the transfer market and is looking to sign another player. Verdão advanced with the arrival of striker Bruno Tabata, who plays for Sporting, from Portugal. The information was released by Pedro Sepúlveda, from SIC Notícias, and confirmed by OUR LECTURE this Tuesday afternoon (26).

The Brazilians submitted a proposal of €3 million (R$16.2 million at the day’s price) plus €2 million (R$10.8 million) in targets. The Portuguese club, however, did not want to include values ​​related to the athlete’s performance in the contract and has already refused such an offer.

Thus, Palmeiras made a second offer according to the conditions proposed by Sporting of € 5 million (R$ 27 million).

Under these conditions, Palmeiras negotiates for more favorable payment terms. Talks, however, are already advanced and there is optimism on both sides for a positive outcome.

Bruno Tabata is Sporting’s reserve, but is used frequently and has the confidence of coach Ruben Amorim. Versatile, the player performs several functions on the field, being able to act as a midfielder or as a winger.

In addition, the 25-year-old stands out for his tactical application and technical quality. He has as a characteristic a good shot from long and medium distance, as well as good free kicks.

Palmeiras is in the market looking for reinforcements for the squad. The team has recently secured the arrivals of striker Merentiel and Flaco López. However, the club has had exits as well, with Veron being sold to Porto, from Portugal, and Scarpa signing a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England – he will leave Verdão at the end of the year.

