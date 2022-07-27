Step by step to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank

Nubank has launched Nubank Cripto, where customers can buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). See step by step to purchase!

In May, Nubank launched Nubank Cripto, where customers can purchase Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) from BRL 1.00. The new functionality is currently available to 50 million users.

According to Nubank, the idea is to make it easier for people to access the cryptocurrency market, since transactions with digital currencies are still timid in Brazil. In this way, the movements are carried out directly by the application. It can be accessed through the “Crypto” tab.

Thus, BRL 1.00 is the minimum amount for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. Coins can also be purchased partially, ie the customer has the option to buy small portions.

The new functionality intends to attract new investors and contribute to the access to this type of business that is booming in the world. After carrying out the sale of the cryptocurrency, the amount falls directly into the user’s account.

However, it is important to inform you that Nubank Cripto does not provide the sending or receiving of cryptocurrencies from other digital wallets.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

Therefore, the service is now available to all Nubank customers. For users who have not yet had access to the functionality, it is worth updating the application. Check out how to buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank:

Access the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on “Crypto”;

Choosing between Bitcoin and Ether;

Read the Terms and Conditions and accept;

Enter the password;

Fill in the amount you want to invest;

Check the amount of cryptos;

Confirm the purchase;

Enter the password again and you’re done!

Recently, Nubank announced that its digital account will have automatic retroactive income. Therefore, with the new rule, the customer will only receive the total yield of the 30 days on the 31st day, as if from the first day he was earning 100% of the CDI. With this, the account will have income every working day.

However, the new rule is applied exclusively to the balance of new deposits. Therefore, if the customer needs to use part of the amount for some payment or transfer, the retroactive income and each business day will be applied to the remaining amount.

However, the amount that customers already had in the digital account before the change will continue to earn 100% of the CDI every business day.

