Stranger Things: actor is arrested and released after being recognized by the police

Actor Joseph Quinn, who played rocker Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, revealed last Monday (25) that he was detained at an airport in the United States. In an interview for the program The Tonight Show, the star said that he almost didn’t make it in time for the recording. One of the officers, however, recognized him in American immigration.

“I almost didn’t come [para a entrevista]. I spent 20 minutes in a kind of dungeon at the airport. I was asked to wait, and then I was taken to an office where I was asked what I had come to the US to do. I replied that I was going to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s show, but no one believed it. One of the officers looked at my face and said, ‘Hey, leave Eddie alone! It’s Eddie from Stranger Things’.”

He claims that, upon being recognized, the officers wanted to know more details about the character’s fate. “The man asked, ‘Are you coming back next season?’ I replied, ‘I don’t know.’

Quinn’s success in the series

The character of Joseph Quinn was introduced in the fourth season of Stranger Things and became a fan favorite. Earlier this month, the actor came to Brazil alongside Jamie Campbell (Vecna) to promote the last two episodes of the season. The two’s stay in the country was marked by a visit to the Morumbi stadium, karaoke to the sound of evidence and lots of typical Brazilian food.