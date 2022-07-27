Stray entertains with exploration and cuteness, but short adventure leaves something to be desired | adventure games

The game has fun gameplay that involves exploration (always thinking like a cat) and even some small scares, in addition to an interesting story and a lot of cuteness. Despite this, the adventure is very short and does not allow you to return to sidequests found in the cyberpunk universe presented in the game. O TechTudo tested Stray to understand all the hype around the kitten and brings the impressions of the title that stood out the most in the last month of July.

Stray puts the player in the shoes of a cat and became a hit on the Internet; game impresses with unusual proposal and cute graphics

Future cyberpunk without humans

The game takes place many years ahead, in a cyberpunk reality where there are no longer humans, but robots that follow our customs in society. The whole adventure takes place underground, in a kind of fortress that once protected our species from some external problem that remains open throughout history. The main kitten gets lost from its family and ends up in the lower levels of this bunker.

Starting with the “poorer” part of this robotic society, where residents need to pick up leftovers from above and use energy drink cans as currency, you need to find a way out of the fortress and back to the surface, where the other felines are. . For this, the cat has the help of B-12, a drone that once helped a human scientist and has a lot of stored (and forgotten) knowledge.

Stray brings stealth exploration into a society of robots that live in a giant bunker – Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand

It allows you to communicate with robots, store items, solve puzzles and even kill Zorks, small beings that eat any kind of material (and would have participated in the extinction of the human race).

A curious point of the game are the easter eggs and the release of memories for B-12, who build the story around the game little by little. So, you find that robots consider themselves to have a soul, pretend to be human at some points, among other things that later make more sense.

Interactions with robots are possible thanks to the B-12, a drone that accompanies the cat in its backpack — Photo: Disclosure / BlueTwelve Studio

Stray brings exploration gameplay, both horizontally and vertically. That means you need to recognize terrain not only on the ground, but also on top of things. If we compare it to a more traditional game, we can talk about Assassin’s Creed and the parkour needed to complete missions in general. This happens here too, but in this case, you’re a cat (going around the map).

In addition to climbing buildings and getting under guards’ legs, you can hide in boxes, knock over virtually anything on the edge, and also scratch sofas, doors, and rugs. This is even an important tip: scratches leave marks, and it’s important to do this so you don’t get lost at certain times.

In Stray, you have to behave like a cat; seems obvious, but it is very important — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

There are also balls to play with (which are worth “hidden trophies), safes that are behind books or paintings, among other examples of the importance of living like a cat to succeed in the game. It is also important to meow, whether to attract the Sentinels, security drones that appear at some point in the story, or to get the attention of a robot, find exits for puzzles and more curious uses.

Graphics and ambiance

As it takes place in a cyberpunk future and inside a giant bunker, Stray is quite dark and has several colored LED signs scattered throughout the explored areas. Robots have human customs, such as cutting hair, shopping for clothes, or even meditating, as well as different personalities that are demonstrated by their attire. There is a language of its own that the cat obviously doesn’t understand, but that is translated by B-12, and other robot reactions are demonstrated by images on the screen that is in place of the head.

Robots have clothes and show feelings through the screen instead of the face — Photo: Reproduction / Yuri Hildebrand

There are also bars, a garbage dump, some apartments that can be accessed, among other examples. The dark alleys and busy streets can also be explored by the cat, whether walking around corners or climbing on tiles, air conditioners or balconies. Everything is very dark and lit by few lights, always in a post-apocalyptic setting.

The graphics, on the other hand, are not the best. Stray, despite the hype, is an Indie game, with less investment (in theory) and focus on a differentiated proposal. So, don’t expect super-detailed textures, ultra-realistic lighting effects, among other aspects present in AAA games. Still, the quality is good enough to have a good experience and focus on the adventure.

The setting is pretty cool, but the graphics aren't the best; still, adventure is not compromised — Photo: Disclosure/BlueTwelve Studio

Bugs, short story and closed gameplay

If Stray is fun, interesting and has a cute kitten in front of everything, it is important to highlight some of the game’s drawbacks. Among them, the main one is the story, quite short. There are around 8 to 9 hours of gameplay for those who play exploring every corner and wanting to understand everything about the title. Also, as there is not much to look for and the sidequests are very short, there is not much to do, and it is possible to kill everything at once in a short time.

In addition, it is not possible to return to areas already explored, and the player is “hostage” to the story sequence. The tip is to do everything before moving forward, such as unlocking memories, buying items, unlocking trophies, among other examples. Another way out is to play again, but focusing on these side quests. Still, it’s a little frustrating to finish a game that holds you so much in such a short time.

Game is short and story can be completed in a few hours; as you advance, there is no turning back — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

Another area that bothered me during testing of the TechTudo was the frequency of bugs. A piece of robot floating around the map or a region that makes the cat return to a specific position every time, preventing the player from leaving there, may not be so much of a problem on a larger scale, but it bothers when it happens again.

Considering the reasonable price on Steam (R$ 63.79) and the inclusion in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe plans, starting at R$ 52.90, Stray is not expensive and is an interesting adventure to experience. The proposal is different, the gameplay is fun and the hype around the kitten will certainly make you want to meet. It’s a charismatic and cool game to enjoy, despite not being a great production.

Cuteness, story and exploration like a cat pay off a lot, despite the short gameplay — Photo: Playback/Yuri Hildebrand

It’s worth noting that it doesn’t make much sense to pay for the title on PS4 or PS5: it’s R$149.50 for a game that can be beat in a few hours (two weeks of playing straight can be more than enough to platinum everything). Therefore, it is much more interesting to pay for the PS Plus monthly subscription to get to know the game of the cat.