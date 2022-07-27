study points out that 95% of cases were transmitted through sexual contact

The research analyzed more than 500 diagnoses and concluded the high transmission of the virus through sex.

the virus of monkey pox continues to spread across the world. With the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency last Saturday (23). In Brazil, more than 800 cases have been registered.

A new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that 95% of infections occurred during sexual contact. It is worth noting that the disease is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), but is spread mainly by contacts during sex in this new outbreak.

An analysis of 528 cases of the disease was carried out and although it is still not possible to fully confirm, the research identified that 406 infected had sexual activities in the last three months in their history. In addition, the virus was detected in 29 of the 32 samples of seminal fluid from the people analyzed. For the researchers, the presence of the virus in the semen indicates that the transmission must have been, in most cases, through sexual intercourse.

Monkeypox in Brazil

In Brazil, the largest number of cases is in São Paulo, with 595 confirmed infections. In Rio de Janeiro, there are 109 people with the disease, followed by: Minas Gerais (42), Federal District (13), Paraná (19), Goiás (16), Bahia (3), Ceará (2), Rio Grande do Sul (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (3), Mato Grosso do Sul (1) and Santa Catarina (3).