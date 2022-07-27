Supporters of Roberto Cláudio are the target of summary dismissals in the Izolda government, says Figueiredo

State president of the PDT in Ceará, federal deputy André Figueiredo said in an interview with political gamefrom O POVO, that Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) promoted dismissals of people who are in the state administration and participated in the convention that launched former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT) candidate for the Government of Ceará, last Sunday, 24.

“We cannot suddenly support former governor Camilo (Santana), no matter how much respect we have for him, with this war that has been unleashed, including within the scope of the State Government, with persecution of people who were at our convention on Sunday. , including summary dismissals”, said Figueiredo.

“So, we have to be clear that we need to launch a candidate, now this candidate or candidate for the Senate will not be from the PDT. It is the only certainty we have. We like to open spaces for our partners”, added the party leader.

In a note, the Civil House of the Government of Ceará said only: “This information is not true”.

In addition to Figueiredo, also federal deputy José Guimarães (PT) was interviewed. The PT is an ally of Camilo and an enthusiast for the candidacy of fellow member Elmano de Freitas (PT) for the Palácio da Abolição.

During the interview, André Figueiredo also said that the PT has a project to “destroy partners”.

