Suspect of killing wife and baby in SC is arrested in SP by the PM | Santa Catarina

The man suspected of killing the 23-year-old woman and their 3-month-old baby son, on Monday (25) in blumenauin the Itajaí Valley, was arrested on Tuesday night (27) . According to delegate Ronnie Esteves, Kelber Henrique Pereira was detained by the Military Police in Paulínia (SP). The information was confirmed at 11:57 pm.

“We received the information that Kelber will be sent to Campinas (SP) to participate in the custody hearing. Later, he will be in the public jail. From there, we will deal with the possibility of hearing him or bringing him to Blumenau”, said the delegate .

The suspicion is that Jessica Mayara Ballock and her son, Théo Pereira, were murdered inside the apartment where they lived by the man. Police were called to the scene on Monday morning (25) and found the bodies.

The suspect in the double murder had the temporary arrest requested as soon as the Civil Police began investigations. The report tries to find Pereira’s defense, but was not able to contact until the last update of this text.

The couple’s other child, a boy aged 1 year and 10 months, was missing, but was located in Minas Gerais with his paternal grandparents. The child is fine, police said Tuesday.

The two victims were found by the police with throat wounds and, according to the delegate, a bloody knife was in the apartment. The Civil Police is awaiting reports from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) on the bodies.

