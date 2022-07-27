Suspect of shooting ex-wife to death is rescued by PM tied up by drug dealers in favela

The suspect of killing his ex-wife in downtown Rio, at dawn on Tuesday (26), was arrested by a team from Bairro Presente, who found him tied up by drug dealers from Morros dos Prazeres, a favela in Santa Teresa where he lived and where he fled, said Military Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz. Agents of the 5th BPM rescued late Tuesday morning Queven da Silva e Silva, 26, during patrol. He was approached near Rua Almirante Alexandrino and Rua Áurea.

He is the suspect in the death of hairdresser Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira, 23, this morning. Queven’s ex-partner was shot dead inside the house with her two children, one aged two months and the other aged four.

— After committing the crime, he fled to Morro dos Prazeres. The traffickers knew about the crime. He was caught and tied up at the entrance to the hill. The Morro Traffic Court did not accept. They would kill him. A car from Bairro Presente of the 5th BPM knew and saved him,” said the spokesman for the Military Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz.

Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira was shot dead by her ex-partner Photo: Reproduction

Queven has 47 stints with the police, for crimes such as murder, robbery and trafficking, and outstanding arrest warrants. The last warrant, for major robbery (use of a firearm through violence or threat), was issued in April 2021 by the 41st Criminal Court of Rio.

According to witnesses, he has a history of being violent and even threatened to kill the victim two months ago.

The crime

Sarah was shot dead inside her home with her two children in the early hours of Tuesday, on Rua Tadeu Kosciusko, on the corner of Rua Riachuelo, in downtown Rio. Queven is the prime suspect. He has 47 criminal records, including robbery, drug trafficking and murder, and has been on the run from Rio de Janeiro’s justice system since 2016. There are at least eight outstanding arrest warrants against him.

In the room where Sarah was, experts from the Civil Police recovered 16 pistol cartridges. About two months ago, the criminal would have tried to kill his ex-companion with a knife in the neck.

At the time, Sarah was hospitalized for a few days at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital. According to police officers from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), who were at the scene, the suspect would have arrived at the victim’s house around 4:20 am and fired three shots into the air. Upon entering the property, Queven shot the woman several times, who died instantly.

A hairdresser’s neighbor says he heard the shots and would have seen the victim’s sister fleeing through the region to avoid being killed. The witness also said that the sister even shouted for a homeless boy to flee so as not to be shot. The resident tells the moments of terror:

“It was just after 4:30 when the shooting started. There were more than 16 shots. My cat who went to the window and caught my attention. The shots, which were muffled, gave the impression that they were coming from Lapa. As we had this mess not long ago, I thought it would have been close to the Arches, but it wasn’t. I went to the window and saw a motorcycle stopped — says the resident.

Shortly after 9:35 am, a Civil Defense removal car arrived at the scene to remove Sarah’s body, which was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in downtown Rio. The girl’s mother, desperate, accompanied the removal of the body. She didn’t speak to the press.