Suzano (SUZB3) and Klabin (KLBN11): with price adjustments, will the sector stand out in the balance sheet season of the 2nd quarter?

High price levels and demand resilience drive positive results, while cost is also a factor to monitor. This is how market analysts expect the results of pulp and paper companies to be in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

The season for the segment, which has lately been highlighted in the preference of commodity analysts in an environment of strong price volatility, begins next Wednesday (27), before the opening of the market, when the results of the Klabin (KLBN11). Subsequently, on the same day, but after closing, Suzano (SUZB3) reveals its numbers. Irani (RANI3) publishes its balance on Friday (29), before the opening of the markets.

In the evaluation of XP, in general, companies should present good results due to the high level of prices, historically, and a positive effect of the seasonality of the period, with higher production, helping to dilute fixed costs. On the other hand, they estimate that there may be an increase in the cost of wood and chemical products for the Pulp and Paper companies due to high fuel prices.

Eleven reinforces that the pulp market continues to show strong demand and restricted supply, given that the projects to expand production capacity for the sector that were expected for the year are delayed and production in some countries has been interrupted by factors such as strikes and difficulty in obtaining raw material, which ends up reducing the market’s expectation of an increase in pulp supply in the short term.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also affected supply, as Russian wood, one of the main sources of input for European companies, has lost international certification and has been subject to trade restrictions for imports, increasing the shortage of pulp in the international market. In this way, Brazilian companies in the sector have made consecutive price increases for the main markets (USA, Europe and China), positively impacting the quarter’s results, points out the house.

For Bradesco BBI, the results of companies in the pulp and paper sector in the quarter should be strong, with

an even more optimistic outlook for the coming quarters, as pulp price increases are fully passed through and positively impact results.

The bank points out that the volumes of suzano (SUZB3) are expected to increase to almost 2.6 million tons in 2Q22, against 2.4 million in 1Q22 (which was heavily impacted by maintenance), representing an annual expansion of 2%.

Average pulp prices are not particularly easy to understand, according to BBI analysts, given: (i) volatile prices in China (with a lag of approximately two months in transfers); (ii) higher prices in Europe on a net basis (with a one-month lag in transfers only); and (iii) some exchange rate volatility throughout the quarter and higher concentration of sales at the end of the quarter.

“We expect Suzano’s export price to average US$ 730 a ton in 2Q22 (which implies a 9% discount on the average value), against US$ 640 in 1Q22”, the analysts point out. They note that prices are expected to increase substantially in the coming quarters as the increases (hardwood pulp currently at $860 a ton in China) will be reflected in the results.

Costs, on the other hand, should be sequentially stable, still impacted by higher fuel and chemical costs, partially offset by the better dilution of fixed costs. The projection is for a cost (cash) per ton of R$ 870 (against R$ 868 in the last quarter). Overall, they project Ebitda at R$ 6.2 billion, a quarterly growth of 21% and 5% higher in a year.

Eleven expects a positive result for the company compared to the previous quarter due to the growth in volumes sold and the consecutive increases in pulp prices. Costs should have a reduction compared to 1Q22, as this was significantly impacted by maintenance stoppages that affected the dilution of fixed costs. “For the paper segment, we expect higher volumes and higher price levels”, say the analysts.

Refinitiv’s projection based on a consensus of market analysts is for a fall in profit to R$1.227 billion (down 88% on an annual basis), but with an increase in revenue of 8.23%, to R$10.65 billion. For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), the projection is R$ 5.693 billion, a decrease of 17.5% on an annual basis, but an increase of 11.3% compared to 1Q22 .

For the BBI, the klabin (KLBN11), the bank’s projection is for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of R$1.8 billion, a growth of 5% in the quarter and only 1% higher in annual basis.

Kraftliner results are expected to remain strong, supported by continued advancement of the PUMA II project and price increases in the domestic market, offsetting the impact of a stronger Brazilian real on export prices. Cardboard volumes are expected to be impacted by the Monte Alegre stoppage, while prices are stable after the relevant increases during 1Q22. Corrugated board shipments are expected to recover 5% as domestic demand picks up seasonally (prices remain at high levels).

“Costs should remain high, due to high input costs, also impacted by maintenance stoppages”, they point out. In the pulp division, prices should support the results (quarterly growth of 10% in dollars, with more to come), while volumes should recover 20% in the quarter, to almost 400 thousand tons, as the company performed maintenance in the first quarter.

“We expect (cash) costs to remain stable (excluding maintenance expenses), supported by the dilution of fixed costs and higher energy generation”, they highlight.

XP expects another good quarter for Klabin, despite the maintenance stoppage in Monte Alegre having a small impact on cost and sales volume (mainly cardboard). But the sales volume should still be on the rise, supported by the ramp up of the Puma 2, according to analysts.

“Overall, product prices should be closer to stability compared to the previous quarter, while margins should be pressured by cost inflation. In the Cellulose segment, this should be another good quarter in terms of sales price, partially offset by higher cash costs (wood, chemicals, fuel oil)”, he points out.

BBA estimates that the company’s Ebitda will be boosted by the good performance of the pulp segment due to

higher volumes and better prices. In the paper division, weaker results are expected due to maintenance stoppages.

Eleven believes that, with the excellent price level of pulp and higher production volumes due to lower scheduled maintenance stoppages, this segment should have a good growth in results in the quarterly comparison.

The Refinitiv consensus points to a profit of R$ 302 million, a drop of 58% compared to 2Q21, an Ebitda projection of R$ 1.8 billion and an increase of 17% on an annual basis.

To the irani (RANI3), XP expects another solid quarter supported by better corrugated cardboard seasonality versus 1Q22 (even if they expect volumes to decline year on year). In addition, they project higher margins on an annual basis due to higher selling prices combined with lower scrap costs, mainly offset by higher fixed costs in the period. Therefore, we expect a sequentially better 2Q for Irani. Additionally, they estimate slightly better numbers for the resins segment in 2Q22 due to better volumes.

In Eleven’s assessment, the company should present volumes higher than the previous quarter, demonstrating a recovery in demand for corrugated cardboard, in line with data released by Embapel. They expect a marginal drop in PO prices, which should be offset by a further decline in scrap prices. Packaging papers should present stable volumes with prices better than 1Q22, causing Irani to present a slightly higher result than 1Q22, he expects.

Eleven projects an increase of 51% of Irani’s profit in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, to R$ 102.8 million, while net revenue should increase 6.9%, to R$ 430.9 million. The projection for Ebitda is 19.3% above that reported between April and June last year, at R$ 142.4 million.

