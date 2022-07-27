Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport starts from R$181,990

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra won a special edition called 4Sport and with 100 units available from R$181,990.

Based on the 4You version, which has an automatic transmission, the special series of the Japanese jeep features the snorkel, equipment that allows the vehicle to cross flooded areas with a depth of up to 600 mm.

In addition, the snorkel prevents dust from being captured by the engine’s air intake on roads with a lot of dust, since the inlet is positioned on the side of the vehicle.

The Jimny Sierra 4Sport also has special Pirelli Scorpion MTR215/75 R15 tires, developed for use both on asphalt and off-road, ensuring better performance and control in this environment.

Suzuki’s 4×4 utility also has the rockslider in matte black, this being an important part to protect the crankcase, gearbox and other sensitive parts below the vehicle.

For when things get really bad or to save someone stuck, the Jimny Sierra 4Sport has four hooks painted blue in the special edition.

O skidplatein addition to door handles, 15-inch alloy wheels, roof and other body parts, are also painted black.

Adding to the ability to stay on the trail with supplies, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport also has a reinforced roof rack for carrying a lot of luggage.

To top it off, the look also features “4Sport” stickers on the outside of the bodywork.

Inside, the Jimny Sierra 4Sport has the name of the special series embroidered in blue on the backrests of the seats, whose leather has stitching in the same color, highlighting the gearshift lever.

The hue is also seen in the stitching of the leather on the steering wheel, as well as in the air diffusers and other details of the interior trim.

Offered in Silk Silver, Grey, Black, Kinetice Yellow and White, the Jimny Sierra 4Sport is equipped with a 1.5 16V engine with 108 horsepower and 14.1 kgfm.

The automatic transmission has a torque converter and the 4×4 traction is equipped with reduced gear.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport – Photo gallery