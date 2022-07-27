Swelling and heaviness in the legs and abdomen could be fluid retention; learn how to prevent – Full Life

Heaviness in the legs, swollen abdomen and pressure marks from socks or pants. These are some of the signs that the body is retaining fluid. called by medicine edemayou bumpswhich are accompanied by these discomforts, are the result of fluid leaking from inside the vessels to the subcutaneous tissue, which is below the skin.









How about 65% of our body is made up of waterand this liquid circulates well through this space, swelling is a sign that there is some imbalance causing this retention, as explained by endocrinologist Carla Moura, from Sistema Hapvida.





“This imbalance can be caused by several factors. Some more serious, such as heart, kidney and liver diseases or thyroid problems, for example, and others that can be corrected more easily, such as changing your diet, consuming more water, exercising more “, commented the expert.





Hormonal changes





Much of the complaint of fluid retention comes from women, especially when they are in their menstrual period. This is because, at this stage, hormones get altered rates and functions, interfering with the functioning of the body.





The gynecologist Fernanda Maranhão highlights that the levels of some hormones, especially estrogen, luteinizing hormone (LH) and progesterone, are altered, influencing circulation and causing a feeling of heaviness in the legs and abdomen.





“Several other hormones end up being influenced by the menstrual cycle. One of them is cortisol, which is a hormone that ends up increasing fluid retention,” said Maranhão.





treatment and prevention





When there are underlying diseases associated with edema, treatment is focused on these comorbidities. When retention is caused by an inadequate diet or a sedentary lifestyle, for example, adopting healthier habits becomes the way to combat swelling.









“Physical exercise helps to accelerate metabolism, in addition to improving circulation and the lymphatic system, leaving the person more dry”, recalled gynecologist Fernanda.





As for food, the inclusion of fruits with higher water content, such as melon and watermelon, is the tip of endocrinologist Carla Moura. “The consumption of water and teas also improves diuresis and, consequently, minimizes retention. It is also important to avoid the consumption of processed foods and rich in sodium”, concluded Moura.









