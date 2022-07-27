Tasso gives up being Simone Tebet’s vice-presidential candidate

Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB) from Ceará gave up being a candidate for vice president on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB) in the dispute for Palácio do Planalto, according to the State of São Paulo. In a note, the senator expressed his views on the matter, praised Tebet and did not confirm that he gave up. “(…) the definition of vice depends on a series of conversations and internal understandings of political and electoral meaning, in which the final purpose will be to find what is best for the candidacy.” He further stated, “Whatever the decision, I will be on her side.”

A close ally of the toucan told the report that Cidadania should play the role of completing the MDB ticket. Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) is quoted. Tebet’s candidacy should be confirmed this Wednesday, 27, at a convention.

The MDB should confirm tomorrow, the 27th, the name of Tebet as a candidate for president. The event will be virtual. A wing of the party, which prefers to support former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round, tried to postpone the convention and make the meeting take place in person, but was not successful.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

PSDB and Citizenship, which form a federation, will also hold the convention on the same day, in Brasília, and must confirm their support for Tebet. Tasso had been invited by former president Lula to participate in a meeting in São Paulo on the same day as the PSDB convention, but declined the invitation to be at the toucan event.

Lula even called the man from Ceará on Sunday, the 24th, to ask for support from the PSDB to the PT’s pre-candidate for the government of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas. The PSDB is also evaluating supporting Ciro Gomes’ PDT in the state. There is still no definition of an alliance between Toucans and PT in Ceará and, according to Tasso’s allies, a decision should only be taken in August, close to the end of the conventions deadline (the 5th).

Cidadania president Roberto Freire told Estadão that Tasso was resistant to entering the electoral contest. “Tasso personally is discussing whether he is in a position to run, willingness,” he said.

Yesterday, 25, in an interview with Globo News, Simone Tebet, who previously took for granted the nomination of Tasso as his deputy, said that the Ceará native can contribute in other ways to his campaign if he is not on the ticket. “Tasso is a political brother that I have, one of the last active references of that old guard of the great politics that solved the real problems of Brazil. He will be as deputy, or on the platform, or as coordinator of our campaign”, declared the emedebista.

Even with the PSDB’s formal support for the MDB in the presidential election, the toucan state directories have already decided to support other presidential candidates. In Minas, the PSDB has already declared support for Ciro Gomes (PDT), and in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, the party has opened a platform for Luciano Bivar (União Brasil). Of the nine states where the PSDB will have a candidate for governor (SP, MG, SE, PB, PE, MS, RS, GO and DF) the MDB has already decided that it will run against them in seven. So far, Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who is running for reelection, is the only toucan to have the support of the MDB. In Rio Grande do Sul there is an articulation for Eduardo Leite (PSDB) to have the support of the emedebistas, but it is still not concluded.

Read Tasso’s note:

I was one of the first to express my enthusiasm for Simone’s candidacy. I think it’s a very well-prepared candidacy, and it’s capable of uniting Brazil. However, the definition of the vice depends on a series of conversations and internal understandings of political and electoral meaning, in which the final purpose will be to find what is best for the candidacy. Whatever the decision, I will be on her side.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags