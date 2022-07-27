TC, Empiricus and anonymous video, Google and Microsoft already feel a slowdown and what matters in the market – 07/27/2022 – Market

ANDsta is the edition of newsletterr FolhaMercado this Wednesday (27). want to receive it from monday to Friday at 7 am In your email? Sign up below:

TC accuses Empiricus of market manipulation

A video that began circulating on WhatsApp groups on the market on June 28 accuses the TC (former Traders Club) of committing crimes against the financial market. Subsequently, the company’s shares plummeted and accumulated a 45% drop since then.

Now, the president of the TC, Pedro Albuquerque, tells the Sheet that rival Empiricus is responsible for production and that her objective is to destroy his company and make a profit.

wanted by SheetEmpiricus said it would not comment.

Understand the case: the video shows a woman with clown makeup saying that the TC manipulates shares traded on the stock exchange.

Without presenting evidence, she talks about 17 alleged cases of harassment and asks if it’s true that there was a gang rape of a former employee at the company’s headquarters. According to the TC, the insinuations are lies.

Empiricus and TC operate in the segment of information and analysis for individual investors, a profile that increased its share on the Stock Exchange with the last Selic decline cycle.

What the TC accuses: Albuquerque cites a short position (which generates a return when the share price falls) of an Empiricus manager to claim that she manipulates the market by inducing investors to sell the share and thus make profits.

Last year, the analysis house had indicated the sale of TC shares to its customers, which was also a reason for the TC partners to complain.

Albuquerque claimed to have received files that indicate Empiricus’ involvement in the video and that indicate that it planned to reconcile the release of a second video with a millionaire bet on the fall of TC shares.

He said he will forward the files to the CVM (Securities Commission) and the PF, to whom the TC had requested an investigation into the authorship of the video.

Google and Microsoft sense signs of slowdown

Google and Microsoft posted lukewarm results in the second quarter, with the backdrop of a global slowdown dampening the momentum of advertisers and slowing sales.

The Alphabet (owner of Google) saw its revenue grow 13% from April to June, but it was the slowest pace of progress for the period since 2020, when the pandemic hit business hard.

Revenue from YouTube ads and Google search registered a timid rise, in a sign of how advertisers slammed on the brakes in the face of recession fears ahead.

The market was already aware of this diagnosis since the negative results of Twitter and Snap last week.

Microsoft also saw its profits post the lowest in two years. They were impacted by a drop in revenue from video games – an area in which they invest heavily – and by the appreciation of the dollar against other currencies.

The exchange hurt big tech’s numbers because half of its revenue comes from outside the US.

Its cloud computing business, called Azure, posted its best result in history, even as it slowed growth from previous quarters.

In Brazil: while the most awaited balance sheets are yet to come, the market is waiting for the Fed’s announcement this Wednesday, which should bring another 0.75 percentage point hike in US interest rates.

Inflation preview shows refreshment

The IPCA-15 (inflation preview) decelerated well in July, to a high of 0.13%, according to the IBGE released this Tuesday. It is the smallest increase in the index since June 2020.

In numbers: the result came below the market forecast, which was 0.17%. In 12 months, the discharge reached 11.39%.

What explains: the index reflects the effects of the ICMS ceiling for fuel and energy, which reduced the state tax rate for these items to around 17%.

The biggest drops came from the Transport groups (-1.08%) and Housing (-0.78%), which contributed -0.36 percentage point to the index for the month.

In the period measured by the IPCA-15 –which does not consider the recent adjustment by Petrobras–, gasoline prices fell 5.01%and those of ethanol, 8.16%. Residential electricity fell by 4.61%.

Pulled up: the food and beverage group continues to put pressure on the price index. In the July inflation preview, it rose 1.16% and had the biggest impact.

R$ 10 thousand for the blue stamp

European and American gamers pay up to US$ 2,000 (about BRL 10,900) by the blue seal of Twitter, which identifies accounts of verified users.

The idea is to use the credibility of the attestation to share NFT (non-fungible tokens) game ads.

Understand: the seal is intended for users who work in government, media, companies and organizations, or for those who are activists or an influential individual by the standards of the social network.

To obtain it, you must prove one of these performances. Twitter says it does not sell the seal.

Why do you want to buy? In addition to acquiring an account with a seal, users negotiate packages of followers and likes, artificially boosting the profile.

This is all to give an idea of ​​credibility and influence to NFT game ads, which, like the Sheet already shown, end up being as risky as day trading operations.

Click Farms: The marketing of profiles with verification seals is a novelty in an increasingly wide-open market on the internet, which involves buying likes, comments and followers.