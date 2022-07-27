What are the most beautiful flowers in the world? It’s a difficult question, because there are so many. But if you look closely, you can understand that some flowers have a number of unique characteristics to surpass the rest. Here, we list the 10 most beautiful flowers in the world.

Cherry Blossom

Are you wondering why this plant is so special? Nothing but the unique beauty of its flowers. Firstly, it is a flower of any tree of the genus ‘prunus’. The most popular are Japanese cherry trees. In Japan, cherry blossoms are called ‘sakura’.

Cherry blossoms symbolize the arrival of spring, the season of flowers. The beautiful pink and white flower opens in late March or early April. The flowering period can last 14 days.

Cherry blossoms have great significance in Japanese culture. For them, the cherry blossoms represent a new beginning and the beauty of life. During the flowering period, Japanese people spend the night under cherry trees in full bloom with family and friends.

Paradise Bird

It’s definitely a confusing name. In fact, the bird of paradise is an exotic plant native to South Africa. When they bloom, their beautiful flowers look exactly like the bird of paradise in flight. That’s why he named it that way. Bird of paradise is also called the flower of desire. This unusually beautiful flower symbolizes paradise itself.

A mature bird of paradise plant blooms from May to September. When blooming, each flower has three vertical, orange-colored sepals and three horizontal, blue, inner sepals. The plant also has long, green leaves. Altogether, this flower resembles a flying bird of paradise, one of the most colorful birds in the world.

Bird of paradise grows well outdoors. It needs full sun. Once the flowers are gone, you must cut the stems to encourage the next level of flowering.

Bleeding heart

You already know what a heart shape represents—love. Now, imagine a plant in your garden filled with heart-shaped, pink-white flowers. Isn’t it wonderful? Of course, no one can disagree. Because the bleeding heart is such a beautiful flower that it can catch everyone’s attention.

This beautiful Bleeding Heart flower that blooms in spring grows well in a damp, cool climate. When blooming, up to 20 heart-shaped flowers would open on each arching stem.

The bleeding heart can be found in pink, red, yellow and white colors. But pink outer petals with small white tips look more attractive. When a tiny drop of water appears at the tip of the flower (in an atmosphere filled with moisture), these flowers really look like bleeding hearts, as the name suggests.

Dahlia

The dahlia has always been special among flower lovers. The reason is their wide variety in size and color. There are 42 different species of dahlias in the world.

This beautiful flower comes in small and large sizes. Dahlia also varies in color, it can be found in almost any color except blue.

The dahlia is native to Mexico. But today it is wildly cultivated. The incredibly colorful flowers bloom between midsummer and the first frost. To promote flowering, you need to cut the stem after the first flowers have faded.

Lilies

Probably the queen of all aquatic flowers in the world. To your surprise, there are 70 different types of water lilies in the world. They only grow in still, shallow freshwater ecosystems such as ponds. In addition to their eye-catching beauty, water lilies also help protect the ecosystem they inhabit, balancing the water temperature and providing an excellent habitat for fish.

In addition to the eye-pleasing flowers, the large leaves that float above the water’s surface are another notable thing about water lilies. They also have a long stem that attaches to the bottom of the pond or lake in which the plant inhabits.

The beautiful flowers open from spring to autumn. Like leaves, flowers emerge from the surface of the water. Each flower opens in the morning and closes at night. Water lilies come in different colors, including pink, white, yellow, orange, purple, and blue.

gazania

The gazania is a beautiful daisy. Convincingly, the gazania has beautiful, colorful flowers and long, silver-green leaves that are very attractive.

The gazania grows well in places where it receives full sun. Live flowers begin to appear in mid-summer and continue until early autumn. The gazania open in vivid shades of orange, yellow, red, pink and white.

As stated earlier, gazania is a flower that loves the sun. Therefore, its flowers close at night and do not open on days when the temperature is very low.

Lotus

How would you react to seeing a lotus in a pond? Of course an instant wow would appear on her face. Regardless of how dirty the pond or grow, no one could ignore the beauty of a lotus. It is a sacred flower for Buddhists and symbolizes purity, harmony, divinity and grace.

Lotus is one of the beautiful aquatic flowers found in shallow, murky water. They cannot survive in the cold weather. Lotuses need full sun for healthy growth. This light sensitive flower opens in the morning and closes at night.

The showy lotus flowers mostly found in pink and white colors. Each lotus has attractive, multi-layered petals with a central head. Both flowers and leaves float above the surface of the water.

Lotuses can be up to 20 cm in diameter. Its perfectly round leaves also grow up to 60 cm in diameter. In addition to beauty, lotuses are also known for their pleasant fragrance.

tulips

As a big flower lover, you must have heard about the Keukenhof flower garden. Located in the Netherlands, this large garden spreads across a vast land of 32 hectares. Each spring, this garden displays millions of tulips in full bloom. Imagine that you are among those vast fields of tulips. You would definitely feel like you are in paradise. Because the tulip is such a beautiful flower that it can catch your eye instantly.

There are over 3000 varieties of tulips from 150 different species in the world. This diversity in itself makes it one of the most popular and most cultivated flowers in the world.

The cup-shaped tulip flowers open each spring. This showy flower comes in all shades of colors except pure blue. Typically, each stem of a tulip has only one flower. But some tulip species have more than one flower on a single stem. A sad fact about tulips is their short life cycle, only open for 5-7 days.

Orchid

With over 25,000 known species, orchids are one of the largest families of flowering plants in the world. You can spot this beautiful plant almost everywhere on Earth. But what makes orchids so special is that each orchid species is unique.

There are large and small orchids, short-lived orchids and long-lived orchids. Aside from these facts, the most striking features of orchids are their unique statutes and vibrant colors. Some orchid species look exactly like other figures, such as animals or plants.

For example, the laughing bee orchid bears a strong resemblance to a female bee. It helps the plant in pollination by attracting bumblebees.

Aside from shape, vibrant colors also play an important role in orchids’ stunning look. Each orchid flower cone in different colors, white and in shades of pink, yellow, red and purple. The dazzling colors of orchids also help to attract pollinators.

pink

Probably the most beautiful flower in the world. Humans started growing roses as early as 500 BCE. This beautiful and fragrant flower has a long time connection with us. Roses also symbolize love, honor, faith, beauty and passion.

Beauty is the main factor that makes roses so popular among florists and flower lovers. There are over 100 different species of roses in the world. The truth is that each species of rose has its unique beauty.

Naturally grown roses have only five petals and five sepals. The only exception is the Rosa sericea — this species of rose has only 4 petals.

Roses can be found in different shades of red, yellow, pink, white and orange. Pure black and blue roses do not exist. Regardless of color, roses look so attractive. Red roses are so special to us because they symbolize true love.