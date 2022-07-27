The 12 Best Netflix Movies of 2022 According to Metacritic

According to reviews from specialized critics from Metacritic, the titles on this list are the best released in the Netflix catalog in the year 2022. On the site, each rating received by a title is converted into a percentage, whose weight is greater according to the category. (games, movies, music, television shows). Users can also post their own reviews, but these ratings are not actually counted. Bula Magazine has gathered the 12 highest rated films on Metacritic. Highlights for “The Beast of the Sea”, 2022, by Chris Williams; “Apollo 10 and a Half: 2022 Space Age Adventure by Richard Linklater; and “Throwing High”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the ratings assigned by Metacritic.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

The Soldier Who Wasn’t There, John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are summoned to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in reality, Greece. Inspired by a true story.

Metal Lords (2022), Peter Sollett Scott Patrick Green / Netflix Hunter and Kevin are two high school teenagers who want to form a heavy metal band. They are looking for a bass player, but they can only find Emily, who plays the cello and has some serious emotional disorders. The group signs up for the Battle of Bands, but they have to reconcile their musical differences in order to win.

The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy Doane Gregory / Netflix Adam Reed is a 13-year-old boy who lost his father a year ago. One day, he finds an injured pilot hiding in his house’s garage. This mysterious man is Adam himself many years older, who has gone back in time to undertake a secret mission. Together, they must embark on an adventure into the past to save their father. However, there’s a problem: the two Adams don’t get along at all.

On the Way to Summer (2022), Sofia Alvarez Emily V. Aragones / Netflix Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.

Munich: On the Edge of War (2022), Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

Black Crab (2022), Adam Berg Disclosure / Netflix In a post-apocalyptic world, torn apart by climate change and war, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea. During a rigorous and endless inverse, they must transport a package containing an important object that could end the war. Equipped with guns and ice skates, they don’t know what they’re carrying or who they can trust.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything (2022), Michael Lewen Katie Yu / Netflix High school sweethearts, Clare and Aidan had agreed to end their romance when it was time to go to college. On their last night together, they reminisce about the most memorable moments they lived together, such as the day they met, their first kiss and their first fight. The memories will make them question whether it is really necessary to part ways.