‘The Carnation and the Rose’ and 5 more stories you never imagined, but are inspired by literary classics | Pop & Art

Have you ever noticed that the soap opera “O carnation e a rosa” (TV Globo) and the classic “Sessão da tarde” (10 things I hate about you) (1999) have the same plot? Both plots are based on the same work by William Shakespeare, “The Tamed Shrew”.

They are not the only ones whose inspiration surprises. Below, see these and other stories that you never imagined, but came out of classics of literature.

“The carnation and the rose” is set in São Paulo in the 1920s and narrates the troubled romance between Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis), a somewhat rude man, and Catarina (Adriana Esteves), a witty woman, who usually puts all the suitors to run. A love rocked by the voice of the singer Belo.

1 of 6 Adriana Esteves and Eduardo Moscovis in ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Adriana Esteves and Eduardo Moscovis in ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Even without Belo’s music, Shakespeare’s play, “A shrew tame”, has a very similar story. Even the names of the characters are the same.

Catarina is pressured to marry at all costs, as this is the condition created by her father so that the youngest of the family, the romantic Bianca (Leandra Leal), can also accept a suitor.

She ends up getting into a relationship with Petruchio against her will, but little by little she falls in love with him.

’10 things I hate about you’

“The Tamed Shrew” was one of the first comedies written by Shakespeare, in the 16th century. And that same story has already inspired a number of other works, including another classic… but from the ‘”Afternoon Session”.

“10 Things I Hate About You”, many people’s favorite romantic comedy, also tells the story of a moody girl, Kat (Julia Stiles), who doesn’t care about romance.

2 of 6 Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in a scene from ’10 things I hate about you’ — Photo: Reproduction Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in a scene from ’10 Things I Hate About You’ – Photo: Reproduction

Who suffers from this is her sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), who, by order of her father, can only start dating after the eldest.

In love with Bianca, young Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) bribes his friend Patrick (Heath Ledger) to try to win Kat.

‘The Moms of Beverly Hills’

If you think ‘Beverly Hills’ (1995) is just a fashion icon, you’re wrong.

3 of 6 Alicia Silverstone in ‘The little girls from Beverly Hills’ — Photo: Reproduction Alicia Silverstone in ‘The little girls of Beverly Hills’ — Photo: Reproduction

The film, starring Alicia Silverstone, is also a modern retelling of one of the best-known works of English literature.

“Emma”, published by Jane Austen in 1815, also tells the story of a spoiled rich girl who loves to manipulate situations and interfere in other people’s lives (especially their love lives).

As in the movie, the protagonist of the book also gets it into her head that she needs to help give a “glow up” to a friend, who is not very popular. In the feature, this character is played by actress Brittany Murphy (1977-2009).

“Totally Too Much”, a soap opera that was shown between 2015 and 2016 on Globo and became one of the biggest hits of the 7 pm time, is an adaptation of the play “Pigmalião”, by Bernard Shaw.

The work was written in 1913 and tells the story of Eliza, a poor girl who sells flowers on the streets of London. One day, she meets a professor of phonetics, who decides to transform her into a grand lady of high society in just six months.

In the soap opera, Eliza (Marina Ruy Barbosa) is a poor girl from the countryside who runs away to Rio de Janeiro. There, she meets the owner of a fashion agency and ends up becoming a successful model.

4 of 6 Felipe Simas, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Fábio Assunção in ‘Totally Too Much’ — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar Felipe Simas, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Fábio Assunção in ‘Totally Too Much’ — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar

Bernard Shaw’s story also gave rise to the film “My fair lady” (“My beautiful lady” in Brazil), an American classic musical, released in 1964.

“Cruel Intentions” is a 1999 film about wealthy New York teenagers, especially two young men raised as brothers who challenge each other in games involving sex and seduction.

This steamy plot was a commercial success: it grossed over $75 million worldwide and spawned two sequels.

5 of 6 Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in ‘Cruel Intentions’ — Photo: Disclosure Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in ‘Cruel Intentions’ – Photo: Disclosure

But what not everyone knows is that the film’s story is inspired by “Dangerous Liaisons”, an 18th century French novel written by Choderlos de Laclos.

The book is composed of letters that show the relationships of a group of aristocrats of that time. The focus is on the Viscount de Valmont and the Marquise de Merteuil, who manipulate and humiliate the other characters through intrigues and games of seduction.

Another work by Shakespeare that inspired several modern stories is “Twelfth Night”, a play written in the 17th century.

It tells the story of a girl who disguises herself as a man and assumes the identity of her twin brother to get work. With that, she ends up getting involved in an intricate web of unrequited love.

6 of 6 Amanda Bynes in ‘She’s the Man’ — Photo: Reproduction Amanda Bynes in ‘She’s the Man’ — Photo: Playback