The Hunt | Director Reveals Change in Predator’s Look

The director of The Predator: The Hunt revealed that his film brought a change in the look of the predatorwhich strangely had not been explored before.

talking to the comicbook.comDan Trachtenberg said that the new predator has alien goo running down his face, which, according to him, made the scenes much more violent and disgusting, as well as the ones in the movies of alien.

“One of the things we added to this movie that strangely didn’t have, I don’t think was in the other Predator movies, was the goo. We brought in some alien goo, like we’ve seen in the Alien movies. Then the jaws and the face and all that stuff started looking a lot more violent and disgusting.” – Said Trachtenberg.

READ TOO

The plot follows Naru (Amber Midthunder) a Comanche woman who was raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters that roam the Great Plains.

So when danger threatens her camp, she decides to protect her people.

The prey she pursues and ultimately confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a cruel and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the franchise has highlighted Native American culture, as the comic book series Predator: Big Gamereleased in 1992, did just that.

The script comes from Patrick Aisonwho has worked on projects such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and treadstone.