The Last of Us Part I Has “Revamped Gameplay”, Says Dev

The Last of Us Part I is ready, and of course, the devs have already had the opportunity to test it. On the other hand, the general public, who will only be able to play in September 2nd, has been criticizing the gameplay. According to Jonathan Benainous, Senior Scenario Artist at Naughty Dog, however, the gameplay is much better than it may seem.

Taking advantage of a praise from an internet user where part of the community responsible for criticizing the elements of the remake is cited, Benanious took the opportunity to make it clear: “with your hands on the control, it’s a completely new experience”. Check out the interaction below:

Thx a lot man – I really appreciate all the kind words! There is still so much to discover in the game. Hands-on it’s a totally new experience. Controls, Audio, Lighting, FX, Environments, etc… all have been completely re-done to propose to the player the most amazing game! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 25, 2022

It wasn’t enough to talk about the gameplay, the dev tried to answer some criticisms about the videos that leaked before the official announcement. According to him, they were all in low resolution, without color gradient and on top of that without HDR.

