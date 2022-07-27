The Last of Us Part I would break with TLOU 2 mechanics

Jonathan Benainous, senior scenario artist at Naughty Dog, continues to defend the work done by the studio on The Last of Us Part I. This time, he explained why some mechanics from The Last of Us 2 were missing in the remake of the original.

According to Benainous, adding a crouch feature similar to the sequel would have consequences for the experience of the new version of the title. The reason is simple: originally, combat spaces and gameplay were not designed to encompass these situations.

On Twitter, he told his followers the following:

People complain about gameplay by watching a video but nobody actually had their hand on the controller. Having played both, there is no comparison between PS3 & PS5.

And the prone, would have simply broken the gameplay and the combat space as it wasn’t built this way originally. — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

The Last of Us Part I will arrive on PlayStation 5 on September 2 — and will be released “shortly after” its PC console debut.

The Last of Us Part I has “revamped gameplay”

The same Jonathan Benanious also defended the changes in gameplay. According to him, we will only be aware of the improvements with the DualSense in our hands. Find out more here!