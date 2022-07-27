The Marvel Studios release schedule until 2025

All MCU productions that are already confirmed until 2025!
Between the days 21st and 24th of Julya San Diego Comic-Con in 2022 rocked pop culture with several novelties and surprises. And of course the dashboard marvel studiosone of the most anticipated at the event, also provided fans with exciting moments, showing first-hand new trailers and the release schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up until 2025.
Confused by so many ads and want to know exactly what’s slated to debut in the next few years? No need to worry anymore: we’ve gathered here all the productions, including movies and series, from MCU that are already confirmed, following the chronological order of release!
She-Hulk
The lawyer Jennifer Walterswho is played by actress Tatiana Maslanyis coming to the MCU! She-Hulk is the studio’s next series for the Disney+ and is already scheduled to premiere in August this year.
In the plot, we will follow the double life of Walters, who has to deal with his professional tasks while also transforming into a green and angry giant.
Despite the controversies involving the character’s computer graphics, the series promises to bring action and, of course, that humor already known to the studio’s fans. In addition, the new trailer, released at SDCC, also featured a cameo from demolisherwhich will be lived once more by Charlie Coxthis time in the MCU.
When does it debut: August 17, 2022 on Disney+.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
As announced at SDCC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will complete the Phase 4 of Marvel in theaters. The feature is one of the most anticipated of the year and also had its first trailer released at the biggest event in pop culture, with the right to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman and confirmation of the presence of datingwhich will be lived by the actor Tenoch Huerta.
with direction of Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman in the cast.
When does it debut: November 10, 2022 in theaters.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will officially welcome the Phase 5 of the MCU. The film will mark the return of the actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly to the universe of the tiny superhero with his third solo film.
Like the first two features, Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed. In addition, the production will also count on the return of Jonathan Majors as kangthe villain who promises to make the lives of superpowers hell in the next phase of the MCU.
When does it debut: February 16, 2023 in theaters.
Secret Invasion
Secret Invasion is another series from Marvel Studios for Disney+ that is confirmed to mark Phase 5. The plot will follow the illustrious Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in a dangerous investigation after the Skrullsan alien race with metamorphic powers, infiltrate planet Earth and threaten world peace.
In addition to Jackson, the cast of the series has the actors Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.
When does it debut: First half of 2023 on Disney+.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
You Guardians of the Galaxy will also return! After a brief participation in Thor: Love and Thunderthe infamous heroes will star in their third film in the MCU, which will be directed by James Gunn.
The film will bring news such as Adam Warlockcharacter that will be played by the actor Will Poulterit’s the High Evolutionarywhich will be lived by Chukwudi Iwuji. In addition, Volume 3 promises to show more about the past of Rocket.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff in the cast.
When does it debut: May 5, 2023 in theaters.
echo
One of the main highlights of Archer hawk he was echowho is played by actress alaqua cox in the Disney+ series. Now, Maya Lopez will get its own show on the platform with a storyline that will explore more about the character’s past and history.
echo will also have the actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Wilson Fisk (or King of crime), respectively.
When does it debut: Between the first and second half of 2023 on Disney+.
Loki – Season 2
For the happiness of the fans, Tom Hiddleston will return as dear God of Mischief in the second season of Loki, the Disney+ series. The new chapter had already been confirmed previously, which means that the big news released at SDCC was the prediction of the premiere date.
There’s still not much information about the plot of the new season, but it’s possible that it will continue the final events of its predecessor, dealing with the aftermath of the multiverse.
When does it debut: Between the first and second half of 2023 on Disney+.
the marvels
the marvels is the sequence of captain marvela film that featured Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to the MCU audience. with direction of Nia DeCostathe film will reunite the powerful heroine with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), which was introduced in the series Ms. Marveland Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), character who appeared in WandaVision.
When does it debut: July 28, 2023 in theaters.
blade
Since the announcement that the actor Mahershala Ali would assume the mantle of blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expectations for the movie are sky high! The film will work as a kind of reboot of the 1990s classic, placing the character within the MCU.
Plot details have yet to be released, but Blade is known in the comics as the Vampire Hunter. The anti-hero combines his human and vampiric skills, as he is half vampire, to hunt the creatures.
blade has direction of Bassam Tariq and also has Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre in the cast.
When does it debut: November 3, 2023 in theaters.
Iron heart
Iron heart promises to continue the legacy of Iron Manthis time by the hands of Riri Williamswhich will be played by the actress Dominique Thorne in the Disney+ series. But before starring in her own series, the heroine will be introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even appeared in the first trailer for the film.
the plot of Iron heart aims to show how Riri, a super smart young engineer, managed to create an Iron Man-like armor.
When does it debut: Second half of 2023 on Disney+.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
formerly called Agatha: House of Harkness (Agatha: House of Darknessin free translation), the series derived from WandaVisionwhich has now changed its name to Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Agatha: Chaos Clanin free translation), will count on the return of Kathryn Hahn like the villain Agatha Harkness.
In WandaVisionAgatha was largely responsible for making the life of the Scarlet Witch after the heroine trapped an entire city in a parallel reality. Therefore, the Disney+ series can continue the final events of its predecessor and show more about the villain’s history.
When does it debut: Second half of 2023 or early 2024 on Disney+.
Daredevil: Born Again
It was only a matter of time before the confirmation of the solo series of the demolisher for Disney+ to actually happen. Entitled Daredevil: Born Again (Daredevil: Born Againin free translation), the production was announced at the 2022 SDCC and will feature 18 episodesmaking it Marvel’s longest-running series to date.
The actor Charlie Coxthat lived Matt Murdock in the original series of Netflix for three seasons, is also confirmed to reprise the role in the new production. It is worth remembering that the character has already been officially introduced into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Return Home and, before departing for his own show, Daredevil will also appear in She-Hulk and echo.
When does it debut First half of 2024 on Disney+.
Captain America: New World Order
the fourth movie captain America is also confirmed to happen! The feature will be Sam Wilson’s first (Anthony Mackie) after assuming the hero’s shield, as the series unfolds Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
with the name of Captain America: New World Order (Captain America: New World Orderin free translation), the feature promises to be significant in the MCU and to trace important routes for the future of the franchise.
When does it debut: May 3, 2024 in theaters.
thunderbolts
The conclusion of Phase 5 of the MCU will be in the hands of the thunderbolts, a group made up of villains that promises to give the franchise something to talk about. The film, which will be directed by Jake Schreierwill introduce the infamous team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but little is known about what will actually be in the production’s plot.
In the comics, the Thunderbolts are basically anti-heroes who seek to redeem themselves for their criminal pasts.
When does it debut: July 26, 2024 in theaters.
Fantastic Four
The film Fantastic Four it’s yet another attempt to make one of Marvel’s most famous teams finally earn a respectable adaptation on the big screen. starting the Phase 6 of the MCU, the heroes will be officially introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, something that has been long awaited by fans of the franchise.
There is not much information about the plot and the cast. In addition, the studio is still looking for a new director after the departure of Jon Wattswho was responsible for directing the new Spider-Man trilogy in theaters.
When does it debut: November 8, 2024 in theaters.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty promises to repeat the same success that the conclusion of the Infinity Saga guaranteed the studio. Scheduled to be the first part of the MCU’s Phase 6 finalization, the film points Kang the Conqueror as the franchise’s next major villain.
In the comics, the Kang Dynasty arc marks one of the biggest defeats for the Avengers after the villain goes on to conquer nations and territories on Earth, killing thousands of people and culminating in the exile of several heroes in space.
When does it debut: May 2, 2025 in theaters.
Avengers: Secret Wars
2025 won’t have just one Avengers movie, but two: Avengers: Secret Wars will close Phase 6, functioning almost as a Avengers: Endgame. The film should continue the events of Kang dynastymaking room for us to speculate that the Conqueror will not be defeated easily.
the arc of secret wars is one of the most famous comics from Marvel Comics. At first, the story arose from an initiative by the Mattel in developing toys inspired by the characters. So, in an attempt to promote the line, the company asked the publisher to release a crossover among the main figures of Marvel, which resulted in three versions with the premise.
The expectation is that the MCU film takes elements from the third version, which brings the Doctor Fate and counts with a fundamental participation of the Fantastic Quartet. Of course, all this, so far, is just speculation.
When does it debut: November 7, 2025 in theaters.