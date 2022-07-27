The smartphone era comes to an end: the smart contact lens is already a reality

The company Mojo Vision announced that the first smart contact lens is already in operation. The makers claim that the Mojo Lens offers an “augmented reality system that can give you unobtrusive access to the information you need throughout your day.” According to experts, this device is the most serious threat to the reign of smartphones.

eye tracking

The Mojo Lens is controlled via aAn intuitive eye-tracking-based interface that allows users to access content and select items just using natural eye movement. The smart lens features a MicroLED display with a resolution of 14,000 dots per inch. Measuring less than 0.5mm in diameter, it’s the world’s smallest and densest screen ever created for dynamic content.

The first person to wear the lenses was the company’s CEO, Drew Perkins. “The future is already here. I saw him. I used it. It works” he said. “It all took place at Mojo Vision labs in Saratoga, California on June 23, 2022, and it was the first eye demonstration of a full Augmented Reality smart contact lens,” he said.

There is no word yet on when the device will be sold. After the testing phases, the company will submit a request for approval to US regulatory bodies for the lenses to reach the market. In the meantime, the company is working with app developers to build functionality for the device when it launches.