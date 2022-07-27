The stock that delivers dividends, protects from elections and wins with high Selic – Money Times

The second half of the year has started and will face a series of events that have already started to take a toll on papers, such as the presidential elections and the worsening economy.

Thus, having companies that are resilient to this scenario can be a good alternative. And this is the case for BB Security (BBSE3), a company that won the favor of analysts.

With the normalization of claims after the Covid-19the market bets on the stock, which gains with the rise in the Selic and, on top of that, pays good dividends.

according to JPMorganwhich raised the recommendation of BB Security from neutral to purchase, with a target price of R$31, the insurance arm of the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) is a defensive move in the worsening of the macro.

“We see low correlation of revenue performance with GDPthe business has no default risk as

banks and benefits from Selic taller”. put.

Furthermore, the potential use of public banks as a counter-cyclical tool by the current or next government could actually increase insurance cross-selling, he recalls.

For the BTG Pactualthe strong second half expected by management suggests a solid transition to 2023.

“And although the stock is up 33% year-to-date, there seems to be room for more,” he says.

Also according to the bank, with a higher Selic rate and without the adverse mismatch between inflation IGP-M It’s from IPCAfinancial results are expected to approach 2015-16 levels, while operating results are expected to be much stronger.

“In this sense, and driven by the strong growth in premiums and lower redemptions at BrasilPrev, BBSE should reach/exceed the ceiling of its growth guidance for non-interest operating results”, he highlights.

More dividends from BB Seguridade

O BTG sees more space for dividends, considering net income of R$5.5 billion in 2022.

“With an 80% payment already approved for the first half, we can see a higher dividend payment in the second half, potentially using extra resources from some subsidiaries such as BB Seg”, he says.

already the JPMorgan notes that an 85% dividend payout of earnings is expected, which could yield 9% to 10% yields.

What to expect from the second quarter?

According to BofApreliminary data from the Susep suggest a net profit of R$ 1.3 billion for BB, 10% above the bank’s expectations.

To the greatthe profit of BB Security will grow again “in style” in 2022.

“The good news is that your stock performance tends to follow this return in earnings, as does the dividend payout. Our expectations are that BB Seg maintains the good trend of 1Q22 in 2Q22 results”, he says.

The broker projects a profit of R$ 1.25 billion, growth of 5.6% in the quarter and 65.3% in the year.

“The result should improve with the normalization of rural insurance claims, which had a relevant impact in 1Q. With the exception of Brasil Prev, the other subsidiaries should have robust financial results, driven by the rise in the Selic rate”, he adds.

O BB Security releases its numbers on August 8.

