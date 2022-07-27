“There is no point in nationalizing a campaign in Ceará”, says Ciro

Former minister and presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) commented this Tuesday, 27, the dispute over the command of the Palácio da Abolição. According to the pedestrian, “there is no sense in the attempts to nationalize the Ceará campaign, which will elect Roberto Cláudio”.

At the same time, he adds that it is also useless to “cearalize” his campaign for the presidency, which, according to Ciro, “continues firmly, dialoguing with the whole of Brazil. He then concludes: “These are narratives planted that will come to nothing”.

Ciro Gomes is one of the central figures who help to understand the rupture of the government alliance in Ceará. In May, he stated that he was willing to take on the PT and accused the party of also having a corrupt side in Ceará.

Then took the lead in the joints for the choice of candidate. While former governor Camilo Santana (PT) worked on behalf of governor Izolda Cela, who according to him had the natural right to run for reelection, Ciro acted for the candidacy of former mayor Roberto Cláudio, who ended up defeating Izolda in a state directory vote. of the PDT.

During the party’s convention last Sunday, the former minister sent a series of messages to Camilo, stating that he “defected” in exchange for a “minister’s position”. He also compared the PT to Judas, the apostle who betrayed Jesus. He also asked Ceará’s “important politicians” to lower the crest and put on the sandal of humility.

After the event, the PT announced deputy Elmano de Freitas as the party’s candidate for the Government of Ceará, with the support of Camilo Santana and the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

