“They messed up and they’re not here”

During the night of yesterday, Monday (25), the singer MC Mirella became a topic of conversation on social media. Everything happened after the funkeira vent to your followers about the loss of luxury items. According to the famous, her bags were lost during a trip to France.

Dynho Alves’ ex-wife managed to recover her belongings, with the exception of designer bags. As the Brazilian reported, her objects should have been in her bags, but when she opened them, she noticed that there was no designer bag.

During her outburst, the funk singer hinted that someone had stolen the objects, claiming that they “touched the suitcase”: “I opened my bags, my designer bags are gone. I can’t believe it. It’s all torn apart because they moved and my designer bags aren’t here. I can’t believe it.”she lamented.

Mirella became well known for her music and for her controversial relationship with Dynho Alves, a dancer and musician. However, since she announced her sale of adult content, Mirella has been talking about her “spicy” publications.