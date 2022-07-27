Third corpse discovered in lake that has been revealing bizarre cases of drought

Declining water levels at Lake Mead Reservoir in the United States reveal 1970s murder case

This is the third time human remains have been found in Lake Mead, Boulder City, Nevada, in recent months. The most recent case was last Friday, the 26th, around 4:30 pm local time.

The identifications of the bodies take place amid the drought in the region, which causes the water levels of the reservoir to decrease dramatically and bring to the surface what was at the bottom of the river for decades.

Park rangers are at the scene and have established a perimeter to retrieve the remains.”

According to CNN International, the expectation is that the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will be able to determine the cause of death of the individual whose corpse was found at the bottom of the lake.

The lake has drained dramatically over the last 15 years,” explained Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant, Ray Spencer, in May. “It is likely that we will find additional bodies that have been dumped into Lake Mead as the water level drops further.”

other bodies

The first case was that of a corpse revealed inside a barrel on May 1, which was likely that of a person killed by a gunshot wound “between the mid-70s and early 80s, based on the clothes and shoes the victim wore. was found,” according to a note from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The second was found on May 7 where Callville Bay is located. The drought also made it possible to identify sunken vessels, such as a World War II boat discovered in June.

