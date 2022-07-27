“This can not happen”; after controversial video, Wesley Safadão is the target of a complaint; The singer has yet to comment on the matter.

The singer Wesley Safadão would have been denounced because of a video posted on his social networks. The action would be brought by federal deputy Elizia Virginia (PP) for a publication in which her daughter appears doing a little dance. According to the news, the complaint was forwarded this Monday (25) to the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MDH).

The complaint would have happened after the singer published a video on his social networks that shows his daughter, Ysis, only 8 years old, dancing to the song ‘Macetando’, according to information from the Área VIP website. For the deputy, the content released by the forrozeiro would violate the Statute of Children and Adolescents: “This cannot happen and as long as I am in politics, I will be denouncing things like this”, she said.

The parliamentarian would have forwarded the letter to the body’s ombudsman. She also recorded a video and posted it on her social network, calling attention to the case: “And let the work begin at the national congress. Wesley Safadão, an artist so acclaimed by this generation, lives up to his stage name, now involving his daughter, younger, in his songs that allude obscenely”, she exclaimed.

In fact, the controversy has been happening on the web since last week, dividing opinions on the web and some artists commented on the subject and criticized the singer Safadão. But only now did the deputy make the complaint and file the lawsuit. The artist has not yet made any statement on the subject, nor on the repercussion on the web, nor on the action brought by the parliamentarian. If Safadão wants to comment on the matter, Bolavip Brasil makes itself available. The note will be updated in case of contact.