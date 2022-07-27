Ticiane Pinheiro exposes what it’s like to work with Ana Hickmann

+Marcos Mion delivers what Ivete Sangalo did on Globo on video and confirms: “I can prove it”

+ Bomb: True target of Guilherme de Padua, who killed Daniella Perez, was the mother of the actress, Glória Perez

In a video published in the stories, Ticiane Pinheiro reveals what it is like to work with Ana Hickmann

Ticiane Pinheiro is one of the greatest presenters in Brazil, and in a publication on instagram, she decided to talk about what it is like to work alongside another of the greatest presenters on television, Ana Hickmann

In a publication made in the stories, Ticiane Pinheiro was answering questions from fans, when one asked about what it is like to work with Ana.

Promptly, Ticiane replied: “I love working with Ana ‘Rica’, she is a very dear, very special person, she, Renatinha, César Filho, are people I love to work with”.

GKay and Bianca, aka Boca Rosa, appear kissing on video and famous confirms: “Now I understand the power” Dani Calabresa is fired from Globo, loses frame on BBB23, program and begs for a spot after 7 years Gracyanne Barbosa rolls up her legs, swings her intimate part on video and scandalizes: “Performing those movements”

With that, she put aside any suspicion from fans about a possible fight between the two and made it clear that Ana Hickmann is a very nice person to have in the work environment.

AND SAID MORE

Ticiane Pinheiro did not stop there, she also answered several questions about her daily life at Record and what she likes to do in her free time.

Asked why her husband, Globo journalist César Tralli does not like to appear on social networks, Ticiane Pinheiro replied:

“Oh César is amis Low Profile, right now, for example, he can’t even appear because he’s in the newspaper, meanwhile I’m having dinner with Manu”.

Another question was her relationship with Paula in which she replied: “I have, thank God, in fact Rafa is there with her father and with her in Miami on vacation and I miss her so much”.

Paula, for those who don’t know, is the current wife of Roberto Justus, ex-husband of Ticiane Pinheiro, in the relationship they had a daughter, Rafaella Justus who is 12 years old.