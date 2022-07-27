TikTok: Do Online Depression and Anxiety Tests Work? Understand what experts say – Health

In addition to dances and memes, a serious subject has gained prominence on the short video platform TikTok: mental health. With dramatic and sad songs – some sung by the young American singer Billie Eilish -, users share results of “tests” for anxiety, depression and stress taken on the web. The content is viral: the tag #testedpressao alone accumulates almost 4 million views.

It works like this: on sites outside of TikTok, the person takes the “test” in a few minutes – around ten. The internet user only evaluates sentences and expresses their degree of agreement. The page then generates results ranging from “normal” to “severe” for each of the phenomena (depression, anxiety and stress). The user, through videos or photos, shares his “file” on the entertainment platform. The posts reach thousands of views and encourage others to do the same.

Psychiatrists emphasize that a checklist of symptoms does not make a diagnosis, which, necessarily, depends on medical evaluation. Specialists see a risk of self-medication because of self-diagnosis and advise that anyone who suspects experiencing one of these conditions seeks a health professional.

Most of the tests posted on TikTok are based on the scaled-down version of the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (Dass-21). It is a self-report instrument (self-assessment) designed to measure emotional states that may indicate all three conditions. The questionnaire was developed by researchers at the University of New South Wales, Australia, in the 1990s.

The scale is composed of a set of sentences, for which the patient indicates his degree of agreement – “totally disagree” to “totally agree”, for example. In the version translated into Portuguese, some of the sentences are: “I found it difficult to calm down”, “I felt my mouth dry” and “I could not experience any positive feelings”.

According to the Australian university’s website, powered by the method’s co-developer, Peter Lovibond, the application of the test does not require “special skills”, but the reading of the results must be done by a “duly qualified health professional”. Automated interpretation is not recommended as it can be “misleading” and “potentially dangerous”.

The function of the test, according to Lovibond, is to “assess the severity of the main symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress”. This is because the scale was developed based on the assumption that the difference between a “healthy” individual and those affected by one of the conditions lies in the intensity of the symptoms. In general, everyone, to different degrees, experiences these symptoms throughout their lives.

Both the Dass-42 (full version) and Dass-21 (reduced) are designed for people aged 17 and over. However, according to the Australian university website, they have been used by adolescents aged 14 and over, although there is little data to validate the scales in this age group.

Psychiatrist Jose Gallucci Neto, director of the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) service at the USP School of Medicine’s Institute of Psychiatry (IPq), points out that this type of scale was not “designed to make a diagnosis”. They are used, he explains, mainly for research (case screening) or to analyze and improve treatments applied to an already diagnosed population.

As much as the Dass scale has high sensitivity, it is not exempt from generating false positives and negatives. In addition, as it is a self-declaration questionnaire, another flaw is the possibility of bias in the response. “People will score more for what bothers them the most. Which is not necessarily a truth that you observe at that moment”, says Ricardo Alberto Moreno, psychiatrist and coordinator of the Affective Disorders Program at IPq.

Another limitation is that the scale is also unable to ascertain the duration of symptoms, which is an important criterion for the diagnosis. Therefore, specialists emphasize that medical consultation is essential, so that no detail of the patient’s condition is lost.

“A successful first psychiatric consultation takes at least 60 minutes,” says Gallucci. Sometimes, depending on the complexity of the case, it may take more than one meeting for a diagnosis to be closed. “We have to take the patient’s entire life history, not just the history of current symptoms.”

Moreno adds that depression, for example, has several clinical forms – that is, the symptoms will not always be the same. “It’s a syndrome that has some signs and symptoms that are shared in common, but can have multiple causes.”

The popularization of self-diagnoses made on the Internet worries specialists. They fear that people will stop seeking help – in case of false negatives – and also that patients will start self-medicating, which is quite dangerous, they warn.

Coping with psychophobia

Despite the risks and limitations, “tests” can have a benefit: reducing stigma in relation to mental disorders. The assessment is by the psychiatrist and columnist of the Estadão, Daniel Martins De Barros. In a video on his YouTube channel, Barros says it is “good” for people to share the results because, according to him, even with professional diagnoses, a large number of people with depression are not treated because of prejudice.

“If people are saying ‘look, I’m here, on social media, (where) I’ve always posted a photo of a party, traveling, happy with my boyfriend, and now I’m posting that I’m at risk for depression’, so we can move towards a reduction of prejudice”, he explained.

The psychiatrist considers, however, that there is a possibility of popularizing the diagnosis. “Although many people give ‘positive’ to these ‘social media tests’, we have to understand that the logic is from the scan, to then discriminate who was really sick.”

Gallucci believes that popularizing mental health without education – that is, without what he calls psychoeducation – is “dangerous”. “Breaking the stigma of mental health does not go through a banal popularization of diagnoses and instruments used to measure symptoms.”

Moreno agrees. “We cannot go to the other extreme, trying to medicalize or psychiatize normal behaviors,” she warns.

Can I trust the mental health test I took online?

The tests are based on instruments that measure symptoms but are not used for diagnosis. If in doubt, the advice is to seek a psychiatrist.

According to the Australian university’s website, the application of the Dass-21 test does not require “special skills”, however, the reading of the results must be done by a “duly qualified health professional”. Automated interpretation is not recommended as it can be “misleading” and “potentially dangerous”.

What is the role of the mental health test?

It is “to assess the severity of the main symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress”. This is because the scale was developed based on the assumption that the difference between a “healthy” individual and those affected by one of the conditions lies in the intensity of the symptoms – which means that, in general, everyone, to a different degree, all experiences symptoms. these symptoms throughout life.

What symptoms of depression does the Dass-21 test measure?

According to the master’s thesis by Rose Claudia Batistelli Vignola, one of those responsible for translating the questionnaire into Portuguese, the clinical manifestations observed are: “inertia; anhedonia (inability to feel pleasure in everyday activities); dysphoria (sudden change in mood); lack of interest/participation; self-deprecation; devaluation of life, discouragement”.

What anxiety symptoms does Dass-21 measure?

The clinical manifestations observed are: “excitation of the autonomic nervous system; musculoskeletal effects; situational anxiety; subjective experiences of anxiety,” according to Rose’s dissertation.

What stress symptoms does Dass-21 measure?

According to Rose’s dissertation, the clinical manifestations observed are: “difficulty to relax; nervous excitement; easy disturbance; agitation; irritability; overreaction; impatience”.

Can everyone undergo a ‘mental health test’?

Both the Dass-42 (full version) and the Dass-21 (reduced version) were designed for teenagers and adults – aged 17 and over. However, according to the Australian university website, they have been used with 14 years or older, although there is little data to validate the scales in these age groups.