TJPE decides that health plans should fully pay for the treatment of people with autism

In a unanimous decision, unprecedented in Brazil, the plenary session of the Pernambuco Court of Justice (TJPE) ruled that health plans should pay for the Specialized Multidisciplinary Treatment of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)including in home and school environments, as well as so-called ‘special’ therapies, provided they are performed by health professionals.





Eighteen judges participated, this Tuesday (26), in the session that took place online, through YouTube “Sessões TJPE”. Judge Tenório dos Santos was the rapporteur of the Incident of Assumption of Competence (IAC). The dean of the TJPE, judge Jones Figueirêdo, presided over the session.





The Civil Section of the TJPE ruled on IAC No. 0018952-81.2019.8.17.9000. The plenary session aimed to discuss the issue of limits of treatment of health plans for children with autism.





The object of the process was based on questions about the obligation of health plans to pay for multidisciplinary treatment using the ABA, BOBATH, HANEN, PECS, PROMPT, TEACCH and Social Integration methods; the requirements necessary for the professional to be considered an expert in these methods; the possibility of performing multidisciplinary treatment outside the health plan’s accredited network and the possible reimbursement of amounts spent; as well as the possibility of compensation for moral damages in case of denial of the health plan.









Unanimous and unprecedented decision





All judges present at the session voted in favor of the obligation of the plans to cover the treatment in full according to the report of the doctor responsible for the child’s treatment. In addition, the court ruled that if the health plan does not have professionals in the accredited network or this accredited network is not suitable, the plans will start to pay for the treatment, also in full, in the private network.





The decision is based on the law for the protection of children with autism, which determines that treatment must be multidisciplinary. and is in agreement with the recent amendment by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which, after the judgment of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) that decided on the exhaustive list of health plans, expanded the rules of assistance coverage for users of plans with global development disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).





The decision of the Pernambuco Court of Justice (TJPE) is unprecedented at the national level. Until then, no other State Court had ruled on the responsibility of health plans to pay for multidisciplinary treatments for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).





Since the establishment of the IAC, the suspension of pending cases, individual or collective, that are being processed in the State, in which the matter is discussed, was established. After the trial, the Court established the theses and the judges of the districts of Pernambuco must follow them.





important discussion





In the session, the judge Jones Figueiredosaid that the realization was made virtually so that more people could watch and stay on top of the topic.





“This session is being held by teleconference, in the telepresence system, to allow all people interested in the subject, autistic families, the scientific community, other interested people, social organizations and the entire civil society to follow this judgment step by step. This trial session is historic, but with social participation”, he explained.





Also during the session, the judge Frederico Ricardo de Almeida Neves, responsible for installing the Assumption of Competence Incident (IAC), highlighted the importance of reflecting ethical values ​​on the subject.





“I consider it important to reflect on the ethical values ​​that encompass the subject now submitted to this collegiate body. From an ethical and legal point of view, what would be good and fair for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and what is the most appropriate solution to meet the needs of these people? We all know the proper treatment.”





THE lawyer specializing in Health Law and the rights of people with autism, member and founder of LigaTEA – Advogados que Defend Autistas, Mirella Lacerdaparticipated in the session raising arguments in favor of treatments for people with autism and full funding by health plans. She said the decision is of utmost importance.





“This decision is very important for the autistic community in Pernambuco, which has been fighting for a long time against health plans in lawsuits, and which needs these specific therapies, which must be paid for by the health operators. has binding effect, that is, all magistrates must follow this understanding in their processes”, highlighted the lawyer.

