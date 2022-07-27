TJPE determines that health plans must pay for multidisciplinary treatment for autism

The Civil Section of the Court of Justice of Pernambuco (TJPE) judged the Incident of Assumption of Competence (IAC) No. (TEA).

“The Incident is initiated when there is a divergence on matters that are considered to be of legal relevance or of great social repercussion, as is the case of the issue of medical care for autistic people. unify the understanding to help the judges decide”, explains Marília Carvalheira, a lawyer specializing in the health area.

The trial took place on Tuesday (26). The online session lasted more than five hours and was followed by more than 300 people on the TJPE YouTube channel. Judge Tenório dos Santos was the IAC’s rapporteur. The dean of the TJPE, judge Jones Figueirêdo, presided over the session that was attended by 18 judges from the six Civil Chambers of the Court. The IAC was unanimously approved.

PIONEERING

This was the first time that a state court judged the standardization of understanding of coverage of treatment for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder by health plans. The matter recently gained repercussion due to the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which evaluated the list of procedures covered by health plans in the country, on June 8, as exhaustive, which was interpreted by many family members and associations of support for autistics as a limitation to long-term treatment.

In practice, the decision of the TJPE collegiate strengthens multidisciplinary care in the medical, domestic and school areas, as long as there is a medical indication. “It also applies to therapeutic assistants, who are those people who go to school or at home to accompany the child. Autism treatment must be qualitative and quantitative, it is necessary to have a quality of professionals in terms of the number of sessions, and what health plans were doing was to authorize a minimum number of sessions that did not bring quality care”, says Ivo Machado, lawyer who followed the TJPE trial.

JURISPRUDENCE

“It was a historic vote by the TJPE, an important advance for a bicentennial institution that entered the forefront of the National Justice by being the first Court to standardize the understanding and sign the theses that will enable people on the autistic spectrum to have a truly effective treatment for have a good quality of life”, says Ivo Machado. He says that the TJPE’s decision has a binding effect in Pernambuco. It’s a kind of conduct adjustment for the trials that will take place in the state from now on.

“Even, in this judgment, it was agreed that the health plan will pay moral damages in the case of denial of treatment for autism”. The lawyer adds that the treatments that were approved by the TJPE decision are those on the ANS list, such as ABA, psychomotricity, speech therapy, occupational therapy, among others. “The thesis was also established that if there is no network accredited to provide care, the service can be provided by a network or private professional with the right to reimbursement within the limits of the contract. ANS already determined unlimited care, as long as there is a prescription by an assistant doctor”, recalled Ivo Machado.

Before today’s judgment, the TJPE had held three public hearings on the subject, listening to interested parties and experts on the subject, such as doctors and scientists.