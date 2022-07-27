TJPE grants supporters’ request, and Retrô x Santa Cruz will have tickets from R$50; appeals | Brazilian series d

The match takes place on Monday, at Arena Pernambuco, at 20h, for the clash of the knockout round. The first ended in a 0-0 draw.

See more news from Santa Cruz

See more retro news

1 of 1 Arena de Pernambuco hosts games in 2022 — Photo: Jota Júnior Arena de Pernambuco hosts games in 2022 — Photo: Jota Júnior

Procon notifies Retrô and charges justification for ticket price of R$ 300 in game against Santa

The decision determines that prices are reduced to R$ 100 (full price) and R$ 50 (half price). If the Camaragibe club does not comply with the determination, it is subject to a daily fine of BRL 1,000 per ticket sold. In all, four thousand tickets are on sale for the tricolors, which will occupy the upper eastern sector of the World Cup stadium.

When justifying the decision – against which there is an appeal -, judge Flávio Augusto Fontes de Lima considered that “the narrated case involves a consumer relationship, and the allegation of lack of just cause for the disproportionate increase in the amounts charged for tickets in said match”.

“Increasing the ticket price, without just cause, in a series D, for me constitutes an abusive practice”, completes the judge.

Santa Cruz fan criticizes game ticket value against Retrô

The controversy surrounding the ticket began hours before Santa Cruz’s first game against Retrô, which took place on Sunday, at Arruda, and ended in a 0-0 tie.

At the time, the club’s president, Laércio Guerra, said, in a press interview, that he would apply values ​​a little higher than usual in order to “raise”. Retrô used to charge prices between R$20 and R$30 in the D Series, and the representative announced the new prices at R$300 (full price) and R$150 (half-price).

Santa Cruz opponent in the knockout stage of Série D announces tickets of R$ 300 in the return game

President of Retrô announces ticket at R$ 300 for the return game against Santa Cruz

The decision generated much criticism from Santa Cruz fans, with questions extending to public bodies.

First, Procon. Responsible for consumer protection and defense, representatives of the agency went to the Retrô Training Center, in Camaragibe, to demand explanations. Afterwards, the Public Defender’s Office and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) notified the club to explain the reasons for the price increase. Until the controversy turned into a police case.

This Tuesday, the Consumer Police opened a criminal complaint to investigate the clarification of the cases.

Retro x Santa Cruz: police will check tickets at R$ 300 for Serie D game