Total number of Treasury Direct investors grows in June, reaches 2 million and hits record, says government | Economy

The National Treasury Secretariat reported this Tuesday (26) that the total number of active investors in Treasury Direct increased between May and June, reaching 2 million and hitting a new record.

The number covers investors with a balance in investments. In May, the total was 1.97 million active investors. In June, over 34,500 people applied, and the total exceeded 2 million.

The program allows individuals to buy and sell government bonds over the internet.

Direct Treasure Number of active investors (with balance) Source: National Treasure

Interest, inflation and applications

In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for public bonds due to the rise in the economy’s basic interest rates, set by the Central Bank, to try to contain the soaring inflation.

Interest rates have also increased this year to prevent a spread of inflation due to rising fuel and food prices.

In practice, the higher the basic interest of the economy, the greater the value that the investor receives for investments in the Direct Treasury.

After 11 highs in a row, the Selic is at 13.25% per year, the highest level in more than five years. And the market expectation is for a new high in early August.

The official inflation preview, the IPCA-15, was 0.13% in July, below the 0.69% rate recorded in June. This is the smallest change in the indicator since June 2020. In twelve months, however, inflation has accumulated an increase of 11.39%.

In June, according to the National Treasury, sales of public securities through Treasury Direct totaled US$ 3.67 billion.

At the same time, there was the redemption (withdrawal from the market) of R$ 2.13 billion last month. The net issuance, that is, the difference between the amount issued and redeemed, was R$1.53 billion in June.

The total volume of public securities in the hands of individuals, in turn, totaled R$94 billion in June, up 2.6% from the previous month (R$91.69 billion).