Tourist takes selfie with helicopter and ends up beheaded in Greece

A British tourist was decapitated by the propeller of a helicopter that was taking off, while taking a selfie. The case took place yesterday afternoon in Greece.

Jack Fenton, 22, was preparing to return to the UK from a trip to Mykonos. During the ride, he stopped to use his cell phone and walked behind the helicopter’s tail blades, which were still moving.

He was hit in the neck area and died instantly, according to the English tabloid Daily Star.

Greek broadcaster Open TV pointed out that Fenton was distracted, trying to take a selfie with his cell phone when the accident happened. The episode involved a Bell 407 helicopter.

Authorities are investigating the case. Local media reported that the helicopter pilot could face involuntary manslaughter charges if those in charge of the aircraft were found to have allowed passengers to exit before the rotor blades stopped.

The fatality happened in full view of other tourists on the helipad. However, authorities said Fenton’s parents, who were with him on the trip, were riding in another helicopter. The tourists were destined for Athens International Airport to board a private jet back to the UK.

In a statement, a spokesman for the UK Department of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) mourned the death of Jack Fenton.

“We are supporting the family of a Brit who died in Greece and we are in contact with the local authorities.”