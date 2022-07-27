Toy store launches ‘Faria Limer’ doll, inspired by the business center of SP

The store Corbe Toyswhich sells items such as jigsaw puzzles from the bands GraveRatos de Porão and Angra and the singer Pablo Vittarin addition to dolls “action figures”, is launching the doll “Faria Limer”. The product, intended only for people over 18 years of age, is inspired by the stereotype of those who frequent one of the main avenues in the city of Sao Pauloa Brigadier Faria Limaconsidered the business and financial center of the city.

The doll is currently on pre-order and is expected to begin shipping to buyers on November 1st. “Put on your ‘PX’ vest, fill your three-hundred-count fashion glass with ‘beja’, and unlock your electric scooter in the app to get into this great meme that is FARIA LIMER!” reads the product description on the company’s website. store.

Av. Brigadier Faria Lima; region is considered the financial center of São Paulo. Photograph: Hélvio Romero/Estadão

According to Corbe Toys, its mission is to entertain and propose questions and reflections through products that represent cultural icons of the Brazil and gives Latin America, with humor and nostalgia. With its products, the company claims to want to honor and value artists, relevant historical figures and also interesting characters from the popular imagination.

On its Instagram profile, the store published, in stories, which will soon also launch “Santa Cecilier”. The post brings a photo of a living room with decor that refers to the stereotype of young people called by their nickname, who are known for living in the Santa Cecília neighborhood in apartments with wooden floors and lots of plants, and also for liking cats.