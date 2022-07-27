Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic will have (very) sporty versions in 2023

The sports car market in Brazil is slowing down: with the end of production of the Renault Sandero RS and the importation of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, only the Jetta GLI and the Polo and Virtus GTS duo, all from the German brand, are left. However, the doldrums should end in 2023, with the launch of the Toyota Corolla GR and the Honda Civic Type R. Both have turbocharged engines with a power of over 300hp.

The Honda Civic had, in past generations, the Si sport version for sale in Brazil. The good news is that the Type R ranks above it globally. The current model uses a 2.0 turbo with no less than 330 hp, in addition to 42.8 kgfm of torque. However, these figures, which have just been revealed, are related to the Japanese market, so variations may occur for other countries.

On the other hand, the Toyota Corolla GR, despite using a smaller engine – a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine – delivers only slightly lower power, at 304hp. The torque, however, is “only” 37.7 kgfm, leaving the competitor at a more expressive advantage. On the other hand, the model has an all-wheel drive system: Honda has not yet revealed whether this technology is present in the new Civic Type R.

Toyota Corolla GR was supposed to launch this year but delayed

Regarding the exchange, the two Japanese sports cars are faithful to tradition and use manual drive systems, with six gears. Another feature common to both is the body type: while the traditional versions of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla have a sedan configuration, the Type R and GR are four-door hatchbacks.

Honda Civic Type R and Toyota Corolla GR won’t be cheap

The bad news is that the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota Corolla GR won’t be affordable. It’s just that both will be imported (possibly from Japan) and, therefore, will have extra transport and taxation costs. Although the manufacturers have not yet revealed the values, hardly any of them will arrive in the country for less than R$ 250 thousand.

hybrid versions

With the end of production of the Civic in Brazil, Honda will sell the model only in imported versions. In addition to the sporty Type R, the e:HEV configuration is planned for the local market, with a hybrid engine and a sedan-style body. In this case, the objective will be to face the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, which is manufactured in Brazil.

