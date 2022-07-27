Tragedy in Niterói: woman is killed by her ex in front of her children | focus

Case happened within the Association of Residents of Piratininga. | Photo: Lucas Alvarenga

A housewife identified as Letícia Dias Santana, 27, was murdered in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (26) inside the Residents’ Association of Piratininga, in the Oceanic Region of Niterói. The main suspect is her ex-husband, Flávio Fonseca.

According to witnesses, the crime took place while the man was taking care of the couple’s children, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, on Avenida Almirante Tamandaré, where he lives. The children were at the accused’s house when Leticia arrived at the residence to pick up her children.

Second friends told ENFOCO, the children would have shown resistance, and the father would have refused to hand over the children, starting an intense argument. During the fight, the two left the house, and the man punched Leticia in the back.

Letícia was Flávio’s ex-wife. | Photo: Social networks

The woman then fled to the Piratininga Residents’ Association, where the crime took place. Leticia was stabbed and died on the spot. The two children were in the care of a neighbor.

Police officers from the 12th BPPM (Niterói) have already found the woman lying on the ground, with signs of stab wounds. The Fire Department was called at 12:34 pm and confirmed the death. The suspect managed to escape.

The Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí Homicide Police Station (DHNSG) was called and is investigating the case.