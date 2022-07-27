Trailer driver dies shot in traffic fight with Civil Police delegate in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

A traffic fight ended with a man shot in the neck on Avenida do Contorno, near the West viaduct, in the central region of Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday afternoon (26). The main suspect is a delegate from the State Department for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Civil Police (Denarc).

According to initial information, the police officer was in an unmarked vehicle with an inspector in the neighborhood/center direction. They were reportedly closed off by a tow truck in traffic, and the argument began. Witnesses said that, at this moment, the delegate shot at the window of the truck.

The victim, approximately 40 years old, was rushed to the Hospital de Pronto Socorro João XXIII, in BH, initially in serious condition, but could not resist the injuries. He leaves a wife and two teenage daughters.

The delegate was referred to Denarc to be heard. The case is in charge of the PC Internal Affairs, which is already looking for security camera footage for investigations.

So far, the motivation for the traffic fight has not been clarified. Several police vehicles are at the scene. Relatives of the victim accompanied the forensic process, but declined to be interviewed.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that the delegate spontaneously presented himself to the police station, and had the weapon collected. “The Civil Police Internal Affairs Office (CGPC) took over the case and is taking the appropriate legal measures,” he added.

(With information from Amanda Antunes)