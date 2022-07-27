Treasury Direct: interest rates advance and inflation bonds return to historic levels, waiting for the Fed

On the day of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, American central bank) monetary policy decision, investors’ attention is focused on the United States.

The expectation of financial agents is that the monetary authority will raise the interest rate Fed Funds by 0.75 percentage point, for the range between 2.25% and 2.5% per year, according to the market consensus.

After the announcement, the eyes will be on the speeches of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, who should continue with the toughest stance against inflation adopted at the June meeting.

For Carlos Vaz, CEO and founder of Conti Capital, the Fed should promote increases between 0.25 percentage point and 0.75 percentage point between September and December this year, until inflation drops to below 6%.

The big question now will be in Powell’s speech, if he will make any mention of the recession process that the American economy may go through in the coming months.

In Brazil, data are available on the public debt balance in June and on the weekly exchange rate flow. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes meets with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

In the Treasury Direct, the rates offered by public securities are high on the morning of this Wednesday (27). The movement is contrary to what occurs in the interest rate futures market, where it is possible to see a retreat in most maturities.

Highlights for inflation-linked securities that returned to offer real rates at historic levels, or approaching record returns.

In the first update of the day, the real yield paid by the IPCA+2040 Treasury was 6.29%, the highest value ever offered by this security.

Likewise, the real remuneration offered by the IPCA+2055 Treasury, for example, was 6.31%, close to the record of 6.35% reached this year. In the previous session, the real interest delivered by the security was 6.23%.

Among the fixed rate securities, the highest return was offered by the paper maturing in 2033, in the amount of 13.49%, above the 13.35% seen the day before (26).

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Wednesday morning (27):

Europe and commodities

European markets are also operating higher with investors eyeing the Fed’s monetary policy decision. Highlight for some indicators, such as German consumer sentiment, which continued in the red and accentuated the losses by going from 27.7 points in July to 30.6 in August, according to projections presented today by the German institute GfK.

The result came below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, who had expected a drop to -29.5. GfK uses current month data to project next month’s consumer confidence.

The figures reflect rising fears over a dwindling gas supply, which would put further strain on supply chains already impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Oil prices, in turn, rise once again with the decline in US oil inventories. Already the prices of iron ore advance for the fourth consecutive session still echoing stimulus of the Chinese government for the real estate sector.

Defense of democracy, nursing floor and elections

On the political scene, the Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP) released a manifesto yesterday (26) in defense of democracy and the Brazilian electoral system. Without naming names, the document denounces that Brazil is “going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections”.

The text also criticizes “the unfounded and unaccompanied attacks of evidence” that question the outcome of the elections. Called the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law, the manifesto was signed by bankers, businessmen, economists, artists, politicians, writers, football players, former ministers, USP professors and lawyers.

Still on the elections, Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), said yesterday (26) that the Electoral Justice will not accept “intimidation” and that society has demonstrated, in recent weeks, that it “does not tolerate electoral denialism”. .

Also noteworthy is the information that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) summoned his ministers yesterday afternoon (26) to discuss the sanction of the bill that establishes a salary floor for nursing professionals.

The government is particularly concerned about the source of funding for the proposal, which has not yet been defined, and needs to position itself on the text approved in Congress by August 4th. The estimated fiscal impact is R$16 billion.

